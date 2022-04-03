"Every day, I am living in fear" - Former MLB star's wife goes on record about receiving death threats, seeks a restraining order

The wife of former MLB outfielder Milton Bradley, Rachel Bradley, has accused him of threatening to kill her in front of their five-year-old kid.

In the last few weeks, unsettling allegations have surfaced. In February, Milton's wife, Rachel, claimed that the former baseball player threatened to kill her while her mother and child were there. She is seeking a restraining order against husband and is also requesting that she be given full legal and physical custody of their child. In 2015, Milton and Rachel tied the knot.

Previously, Bradley beat and threatened Monique Bradley, his ex-wife and mother of two of his children. Bradley was found guilty on nine counts in 2013, including inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, attacking with a baseball bat, and making criminal threats by a jury.

"The tragic extent of Monique and Milton Bradley's violent relationship."- Sports Illustrated

Rachel claims that the former MLB outfielder has made her feel frightened on several occasions.

"Every day, I am living in fear. Mr. Bradley uses me as a punching bag for his erratic behavior and attacks. Every day, I'm walking on eggshells."- Rachel wrote in court records.

In January, following an incident with his wife, Rachel, at their home in Encino, California, Bradley was charged with spousal violence. According to court and police documents, Bradley and his wife fought as they returned home after going out for dinner.

When they got home, the fight continued. Bradley is accused of grabbing her by the neck and throwing her onto a couch. Bradley was still on probation for his felony conviction for domestic violence against his previous wife. In 2013, he was found guilty of nine domestic assault counts resulting from an incident with his then-wife, Monique. He was sentenced to 32 months in jail, which he completed in 2016.

Former MLB player Milton Bradley: Troubled history, both on and off the field

A former MLB All-Star outfielder, Milton Bradley has a checkered past on and off the field. Bradley, a volatile player who frequently clashed with opponents, umpires, and teammates, has been unable to stay out of trouble after leaving baseball in 2011. Legal issues and several notable on-field events tarnished his career.

Although the 43-year-MLB old's career is over, his name continues to generate headlines for all the wrong reasons. Bradley played for eight different teams throughout the course of his 12-year career in the league. Before retiring from baseball, he played with the Seattle Mariners from 2010 to 2011.

