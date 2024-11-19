"Every state Kamala Harris won doesn’t have ID requirements to vote" - Ex-Cubs & Red Sox catcher makes controversial comments on voting rights

Following the 2024 election, a story surfaced alleging that Kamala Harris only secured victory in states that have voter ID mandates. This concept gained popularity on social platforms, initiating discussions. Nonetheless, this assertion was proven false by fact-checking groups

Although Harris did secure wins in states with relaxed ID laws, her successes were not exclusive to those regions, as several of the states she won still enforce some type of ID mandate. Former Atlanta Braves Catcher Jonathan Lucroy expressed his opinion regarding the matter with his recent tweet on X.

For instance, Harris prevailed in states such as Colorado, Connecticut, and Virginia, all of which have voter ID laws implemented. On the other hand, she was defeated in Pennsylvania and Nevada, where there are minimal voter ID regulations.

This indicates that although some of Harris's wins took place in states with more relaxed ID regulations, they were not limited to those areas. After voicing his stance on voter ID requirements on X, the two-time MLB All-Star quickly found himself at the center of a heated debate.

The debate over voter ID laws intensified following comments from former MLB player Lucroy. Lucroy argued that voter ID should be universally required, likening it to other activities like buying alcohol or getting a driver’s license. He downplayed the financial challenge of obtaining an ID, suggesting that it isn’t as significant a barrier as some people claim.

“Voting is a right. For American citizens... Every state that Kamala won doesn't have ID requirements to vote... We must have ID to vote," Lucroy wrote.

Many are pushing back against Lucroy's comments, claiming that strict voter ID laws unfairly affect marginalized communities. They argue that these laws can restrict the voting rights of low-income and minority voters.

Nevertheless, Lucroy argued that acquiring identification is not a major obstacle and stressed the significance of accountability in elections, showcasing a conservative perspective on election integrity.

Ex-Cubs & Red Sox catcher Jonathan Lucroy’s controversial stances keep raising eyebrows

Lucroy has taken controversial stances before, with voter ID being just the latest example. In 2020, during the national racial justice movement, Lucroy received criticism for not kneeling during the national anthem and instead saying, "I gave them the finger." This position was met with backlash, underscoring his conservative views and polarizing public image.

Furthermore, Lucroy's participation in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal exposed that league officials were aware of the cheating tactics sooner than previously admitted. This triggered debates on sports accountability and prompted inquiries about the MLB's management of the situation.

Lucroy's bold personality lands him in the center of discussions regarding voter ID laws and election security. His support for more stringent ID regulations shows a conservative viewpoint that focuses on maintaining election integrity, but it is met with resistance from individuals worried about being denied the right to vote. His opinions contribute to a larger discussion nationwide about finding a balance between security and inclusivity in the voting process.

