"Every team did not have a female presence" - Dallas Keuchel's wife Kelly Nash shares journey to her dream job as sports broadcaster

It has always been a dream for Kelly Nash to become a female broadcaster in the sports industry. However, that road wasn’t easy, but Nash made it. On her way, she also met her love, Dallas Keuchel, who is as passionate about baseball as she is.

The couple appeared on the popular “Diggin’ Deep Podcast” and became candid about their journey to reach their destinations.

In some of the brief clips of that interview on Instagram, Nash talked about her inspirations behind choosing this profession.

“At the time, I finished college finally in 2010, every team did not have a female presence. It was Erin Andrews,” Nash said. “She started with the Tampa Bay Lighting which I watched. She kind of set the tone to every team having a female on the broadcast.”

Veteran sports reporter and leading female broadcaster Erin Andrews has worked with esteemed sports companies like FOX Sports and ESPN. She has provided commentary on the NFL and co-hosted TV shows like ABC’s Dancing with the Stars (2014-19) and the CMT Music Awards (2015, 2016).

Nash looked up to her from a very young age. She followed her career and became a top female broadcaster for the MLB Network.

Kelly Nash’s friends helped her to decide her career

Although Kelly Nash loved sports, she didn’t plan to have a career in that industry. In the podcast, Nash mentioned her favorite news program, Good Morning America, hosted by Joan Lunden.

Since kindergarten, Nash wanted to become a news anchor like her idol, Lunden. However, her true ambition was confirmed with the help of her college friends.

“I was really into News. Loved sports. But I thought I was gonna be a news anchor. I love Joan Lunden. I love Good Morning America,” Nash said.

“That was the goal my whole life since kindergarten. I wanna be a news anchor. But my friends were like, 'Kelly, all you watch is SportsCenter. You have to take this path.' … It was just the perfect fit at the right time.”

On her journey to becoming a top female sports commentator, Nash met the Minnesota Twins ace, Dallas Keuchel, a baseball enthusiast. They started dating in 2019 and got engaged in 2021. The couple later tied the knot in 2022 and are happily married.

