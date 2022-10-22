Pop icon Jennifer Lopez and New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez are no longer together. Nevertheless, the former power couple became the epitome of romance while they were seeing each other. In 2019, Lopez's sweet note for Rodriguez on their second anniversary left MLB fans with melted hearts.

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer Lopez posted a carousel post and captioned it saying:

“Two years of laughter..Two years of fun..Two years of adventures…Of excitement of growing and learning …Of true friendship … And so much love! You make my world a more beautiful, safe, and stable place… in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life…you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again."

The caption further read:

"Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time…our time…Te Amo Macho."

However, J.Lo deleted all her Instagram posts after her split with A-Rod.

Interestingly, Alex Rodriguez has kept all his Instagram posts and stories with Jennifer Lopez intact. Does that subtly imply that he doesn't want to delete/archive the golden memories with the "On The Floor" singer?

Alex Rodriguez wished Jennifer Lopez on their second relationship anniversary

A-Rod's efforts to impress Jennifer Lopez on their second relationship anniversary didn't go unnoticed among MLB fans.

His IG post was just as sweet as Lopez's.

Alex Rodriguez wrote:

"I can’t believe it’s been two years. Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words."

He continued:

"From baseball games, to traveling across the world to shows in Vegas. We have done it all together and every moment with you is cherished. Where this road will take us next is unknown but there is no one else I would rather have by my side. The journey is just beginning and I am excited for what’s ahead."

Rodriguez also shared how grateful he was for Lopez and how she made him a better person, as he continued:

"Macha, your hard work is unmatched. Your relentless drive and determination push me to be a better man each and every day. Like you there is none other. Words will never do justice to what the last two years have meant to me. Thank you for always being you, for your unwavering support and unconditional love.❤️Te amo mucho, Lola."

Unfortunately, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called it quits in April 2021, two years after getting engaged in 2019.

Lopez is currently happily married to Academy Award recipient Ben Affleck. Alex Rodriguez, meanwhile, is rumored to be dating Canada-based fitness trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro.

