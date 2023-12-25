"Every woman needs to be represented" - When SI model Kate Upton took aim at Victoria's Secret's outdated beauty standard

Sports Illustarted model and wife of MLB star Justin Verlander, Kate Upton spoke out against popular brand Victoria's Secret's outdated beauty standards in 2019. The model is known for her push towards inclusivity for all body types in the fashion industry. To that effect, Upton took aim at the Victoria's Secret annual fashion show for excluding plus-size models as an outdated beauty standard.

Kate Upton was born in Michigan in 1992 and moved with her family to Florida at a young age. She started her modelling career in 2008 when she moved to New York City and signed with IMG Models. She first appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2011 in the body oaint section, and was also named the Rookie of the Year. Since then, she has become one of the most popular models in the world, making the covers of fashion magazines such as Sports Illustrated, Vogue, GQ, Esquire and Vanity Fair to name a few. She has also appeared on several films and TV shows since then.

Upton got married to MLB star pitcher Justin Verlander in 2017 and the couple welcomed their first child into the world in 2018. In 2019, the SI model took a bold stand against the Victoria's Secret annual fashion show, calling it a 'snoozefest' for its outdated standards of beauty. Upton has been a firm believer and advocate of inclusivity for all body-types in the fashion industry, saying, "Every woman needs to be represented."

Will the Victoria's Secret fashion show make comeback despite criticism from Kate Upton and many others?

Just two months after model Kate Upton criticised the Victoria's Secret fashion show for its outdated standards of beauty, the annual show was cancelled by the brand. Having received huge criticism from prominent personalities in the fashion industry and a dwindling viewership, the show was officially discontinued in November 2019.

However, according to some reports earlier this year, the brand is planning a return of the fashion show, but with a new attitude towards representing women. As part of its rebranding efforts, the brand has ditched their concept of 'Angels" - the models used in their shows. Instead, they are now focusing on athletes, activists and actors as the company's new spokespeople.

