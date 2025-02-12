"Everyone in baseball wants to play with Yankees" - Carlos Carrasco excited to join NY after signing minor league contract

The New York Yankees have had a strong offseason, adding a number of superstars in both free agency and on the trade market. The club made several notable additions after missing out on re-signing Juan Soto in free agency, bringing in the likes of Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, and Devin Williams, among others.

Despite all of the high-profile moves, one of the most under-the-radar moves that the New York Yankees front office made was by bringing in veteran pitcher Carlos Carrasco on a minor league deal. Although there is no guarantee that the 37-year-old will make New York's Opening Day roster, that has not stopped the veteran from sharing his excitement over agreeing to a minor league deal with the club.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As pitchers and catchers for New York report for training camp, the 15-year pro spoke about playing with the Bronx Bombers and how wearing the team's iconic uniform is something that every player wants to do.

"I think it is really exciting. Take it this way, everyone is baseball wants to play with the Yankees at least on time. This is my dream right now so I'm here, I'm ready to go and make our way to the start of Spring Training," Carrasco said of the opportunity to join the organization.

Despite his excitement about being in the New York uniform, Carrasco will need to prove that he has something left in the tank if he hopes to make the Major League roster. The veteran struggled mightily last season with the Cleveland Guardians, posting a disappointing 3-10 recoerd with a 5.64 ERA and 1.399 WHIP over 103.2 innings of work.

Carlos Carrasco could face stiff competition to make the Yankees MLB roster

Carlos Carrasco is a beloved figure in the baseball community. A Roberto Clemente Award winner for his philanthropic work across the globe, Carrasco is someone that is easy to root for. That being said, the New York Yankees are deep in terms of pitchers, which could make it difficult for him to crack the team's Opening Day roster.

Expand Tweet

If Carlos Carrasco can turn back the clock and eventually earn a spot somewhere on the Yankees MLB roster, he has been an effective pitcher throughout his career. Over his 15-year career, Carrasco has racked up 200 or more strikeouts in three different seasons. He is an intriguing addition for the World Series contenders and if he sticks around, he could be called upon throughout the season if need be.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback