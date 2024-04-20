“Everyone is laughing at us” - Dodgers fans express frustration as pitching struggles persist in another failed attempt 

The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their disastrous start after losing their opening game against the New York Mets at home. After all the hype, Dave Roberts and his squad are looking like an average team in the majors at the moment.

While there is enough time for the team to rebound, something doesn't seem to be clicking just yet. Offensively, they had a decent performance but the pinching squad was another failed attempt.

Dodgers fans remain frustrated as their pitching struggles persist. Fans took to social media to vent their frustration on their recent loss.

"Everyone is laughing at us," wrote one fan on X.

Here's a look at some of the comments from fans on X:

"One more thing: Dodgers should had spend that 700 million dollars on some pitchers!!!" another fan wrote.

"You knew this defense would cost them some games this season. 2 throwing errors basically gives them Mets the lead. In fairness, bullpen would probably have blown it anyway," Another fan chipped in.

Several fans continued to blame their pitching struggles:

"Yamamoto... wrong team buddy!" one fan wrote.

"Maybe next year when Ohtani pitches," added one fan.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has a rough start with Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto made his fifth MLB career start for the boys in blue but was rocked in the beginning. DJ Stewart smashed a home run on the first pitch that came in from Yamamoto. Despite his early struggle he went on to pitch six innings. However, Yamamoto surrendered three earned runs, one walk and seven hits.

Yamamoto's splitter was the most thrown pitcher, but the Mets found a way to get the ball moving. The 25-year-old managed to get things together as he fanned nine hitters. However, the four runs he surrendered made it hard for the offense.

The bullpen turned out to be yet another disaster as they surrendered five runs, blowing their chances of winning. Daniel Hudson surrendered a two-run home run while Joe Kelly gave up a two-run single.

The bullpen lacked control as the Mets took advantage to extend their lead. It's only natural for Dodgers fans to be upset since this is not the first time they have witnessed defensive struggles. The team will need to pick up the pace to stay ahead of the tight competition.

