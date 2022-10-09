"Everyone was really excited for me... Everyone in my life" - Throwback to when Hannah Davis revealed Derek Jeter's reaction to her steamy Sports Illustrated cover in 2015

MLB legend Derek Jeter’s wife, Hannah Davis, a supermodel, was featured in the annual Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 2015. Hannah spoke to E! News that year and said that everyone, including Jeter, was super excited about her pictures.

"Everyone was really excited for me. Everyone in my life. I mean, this is huge. So they're all very happy."

Hannah’s steamy swimsuit pictures went viral on social media.

"Hannah Davis Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2015" – Swimsuit models

Hannah was happy with her photoshoot and said that everybody supported her:

"It's just nice because I think everyone's been really happy and supportive and there for each other. I'm just trying to live in this moment and just have a good time with it."

Many people thought that the Sports Illustrated cover photoshoot was too revealing, but Hannah defended it:

“They're saying it's pornographic. I'm laughing at it, because it's a swimsuit issue! If you don't want to see girls in bikinis, go pickup another magazine. I don't know what to tell you!"

In another interview with “PEOPLE” magazine, Hannah revealed that she didn”t know she was pregnant while posing for the SI swimsuit issue cover.

"I was having fun in Mexico. I didn't know I was pregnant,” she said.

WATCH:

The couple met in 2012 through mutual friends and started dating. The couple got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot the following year.

Hannah and Derek Jeter share three daughters

The couple share three daughters: Bella, Story and River. They currently reside in Miami.

Having children is "amazing," Derek Jeter said in 2019 to "US Weekly," adding that he felt lucky to have two beautiful daughters at the time:

“You always hear people say, ‘Wait until you have your own kids,’ but it really is true. I couldn’t be happier. I’ve been blessed to have two beautiful daughters and I’m looking forward to seeing them grow each and every day.”

Their youngest girl was born in 2021. Jeter continues to post adorable pictures on social featuring his daughters.

The girls also attended dad Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction in 2021.

2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Here’s a family picture from Yankee Stadium.

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." - Derek Jeter

Jeter was an MLB star and played for the New York Yankees for 20 years. He retired in 2014.

Poll : 0 votes