"Everything is in God's hands now" - Wander Franco leans on faith with sexual abuse trial set to resume on Monday

Controversial MLB slugger Wander Franco's trial will resume on June 23 in the Dominican Republic. The suspended Tampa Bay Rays shortstop is facing charges of sexually abusing a minor and sexual and commercial exploitation.
Franco was formally charged in July 2024, and the trial was suspended earlier this month after five hearings. However, closing arguments from the prosecution and the defense attorneys are due next week.
Franco, who could face up to 30 years in prison if found guilty, is leaving everything to God.
"I'm going to feel good, because everything is in God's hands now," Franco said, per ESPN.
Wander Franco was initially placed on administrative leave in the wake of the allegations in August 2023. Since the development of the investigation, he has been moved to the restricted list.
The trial was suspended after the minor testified behind closed doors earlier in June. Prosecutors also disclosed audio and video related to the girl as evidence. The judges said the adjournment was to analyze the evidence put forward by both parties.
"The Public Prosecutor's Office has evidence and will present its findings next Monday, June 23, and request the appropriate sentence for each of the accused," prosecutor Claudio Cordero said.
Wander Franco's attorney maintains suspended MLB shortstop's innocence
Wander Franco was in the third season of his MLB career after signing a lucrative 11-year, $182 million contract in November 2021. Franco's attorney, Teodosio Jáquez, maintains his client's innocence, alleging there is no evidence against the suspended shortstop.
"That young man's future is being cut short, simply because of comments on social media," Jáquez said.
Apart from Franco, the minor's mother is also charged with money laundering. She reportedly received 1 million pesos ($17,000) through Franco's mother as payment for her consent. She has been placed on house arrest.