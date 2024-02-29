"Everything that's been written about me... I don't think that's true" - Walker Buehler debunks rumors surrounding pace of his Tommy John rehab

Walker Buehler is trying to get back to full fitness after missing the 2023 season due to recovery from Tommy John Surgery. The Los Angeles Dodgers ace hasn’t last appeared in a game since June 2022.

He has been pitching bullpen sessions to prepare for the upcoming season. In a recent chat with SportsNet LA, Buehler talked about his return while also addressing rumors surrounding his recovery.

“I want to be ready at the end of the year and if that means I can't be ready at the beginning, then that's kind of the option or the choice you have to make,” Walker Buehler said.

“Everything that’s been written about me that it’s not going well, I don’t think that’s true. There’s just boxes I’ve got to check. I feel good about it,” said Buehler.

The 29-year-old will not play at the start of the season and is expected to return later during the upcoming season. He recently pitched in live batting practice for the first time this spring training against Miguel Vargas, as shared by The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.

Buehler stated that he is currently sitting at 94 to 95 mph during the live practice, saying:

“From one of those totals like 94-95… so kind of held the Velo and hopefully we can get a couple more ticks as we go along. But you know for the most part you know up until I got hurt that was kind of where I was.”

The two time All Star felt quite positive after facing hitters and plans to have three to four more live BP sessions before playing in games.

“He’ll get there” - David Roberts optimistic about Walker Buehler progress

Walker Buehler isn’t the only one who has confidence in himself. Recently, Dodgers manager David Roberts said that Buehler is “still searching” in his bullpen sessions, while also showing his confidence in him, as reported by Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

“He’s still working through some things in his delivery. But he’ll get there,” Roberts said. “Walker is a guy that has really good feel for his body, body awareness, where his hand is supposed to be.”

The right hander has been putting a lot of effort into returning to the majors after his injury. He even tried to come back at the end of the 2023 season but he had to stop after just one rehab start.

