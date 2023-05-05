Recently, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt featured on the baseball podcast 'The Foul Territory'. During the conversation, Bassitt called out Oakland Athletics' owner John Fisher for his lack of ambition, adding how that is leading to the downfall of the team.

The former Oakland A's Pitcher said he is well connected to his teammates from when he was a part of the Oakland A's. He addressed the fact that the team had the potential to stand out but the incompetency on the owner's side has led the team to shambles.

The podcast later posted a snippet of the pitcher addressing the issue on their official Twitter page.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Foul Territory @FoulTerritoryTV



keeps it real. "I just think if you're not in the game to try to win a World Series, then I don't think you should be an owner." @C_Bass419 keeps it real. #FTLive "I just think if you're not in the game to try to win a World Series, then I don't think you should be an owner."@C_Bass419 keeps it real. #FTLive https://t.co/lQFBRnilTj

"I just think if you're not in the game to try to win a World Series, then I don't think you should be an owner." - Chris Bassitt sheds light on Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher.

Bassitt ranted about how much money this game makes and if an owner is still not doing his job to help the team win a World Series, then he doesn't deserve that role. He talked about the importance of investing in the players who are ambitious about winning the World Series.

The present scenario with the Oakland Athletics is undoubtedly extremely poor. Fans have taken to protesting, asking for John Fisher to step down and sell the team. The A's are expected to shift base to Las Vegas and most fans are not taking the change well.

Recently, during a game between the Oakland A's and the Cincinnati Reds, fans revolted by showing signage that said "#FisherOut" and "Sell". The official MLB channel tried to crop a video to hide the signs, which naturally didn't sit well with fans, and they were finally forced to upload the original video which displayed fan banners asking Fisher to resign after backlash online.

Joseph Horton @joebhorton #RootedInOakland #FisherOut #OaklandAthletics Compare the first inning with our sign “StAy” and then I change to “Fisher Out.” They crop the right hand batter shot to keep us out literally at the edge of frame #Athletics Compare the first inning with our sign “StAy” and then I change to “Fisher Out.” They crop the right hand batter shot to keep us out literally at the edge of frame #Athletics #RootedInOakland #FisherOut #OaklandAthletics https://t.co/errYGejaZb

"Compare the first inning with our sign “StAy” and then I change to “Fisher Out.” They crop the right hand batter shot to keep us out literally at the edge of frame #Athletics #RootedInOakland #FisherOut #OaklandAthletics" - Joseph Horton posted on Twitter.

Chris Bassitt's journey with the Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 28: Chris Bassitt #40 of the Oakland Athletics throws a pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 28, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Chris Bassitt was traded to the Oakland Athletics after his 2014 season with the Chicago White Sox. He made his MLB debut with the team on April 23, 2015.

His 2016 season was short-lived as he had to undergo Tommy John surgery. He missed more than half of 2017 while recovering. He was placed on the injured list due to a leg injury on March 26, 2019.

In September 2020, he was named the American League Pitcher of the Month. On May 27, 2021, he threw his first career complete game against the Los Angeles Angels. On August 17, 2021, Chris Bassitt got hit in the face by a line drive and had to be rescued off-field on a motorized stretcher. He came back to the field on September 23, 2021.

On March 12, 2022, Bassitt was traded by the Oakland A's to the New York Mets in exchange for J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller.

Poll : 0 votes