Ex-Blue Jays draft pick Brian Grant charged with murder of locksmith in shocking incident

Brian Grant, who was picked by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2002 MLB draft, was arrested in North Carolina this week for the alleged murder of a locksmith. Authorities have brought Grant up on charges of second-degree murder after the fatal shooting during a service call.On Wednesday evening, authorities responded after shots were fired at Grant’s residence in Oak Island, North Carolina. When the law enforcement officers arrived at the site, they found 61-year-old locksmith Randy Stewart Jr. dead from gunshot wounds, according to TMZ.Stewart is the owner of Stewart Enterprises Locksmith Service. He was reportedly performing a routine service call at Grant’s second home when the shooting occurred.Per WRAL, police body cam footage saw the former Blue Jays draft pick talking to officers and claiming that he only unleashed the firearm after Stewart allegedly threatened him by putting a knife to his throat. What's next for former Blue Jays pick Brian Grant?Brian Grant has been taken to the Brunswick County Detention Center and is being held without bond. He made his first court appearance on Thursday and is slated to appear again on August 11.Grant's defense attorney has claimed that the incident was forced after Grant was threatened, making this fatal shooting a self-defense measure. Local law enforcement said that the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the general public in the area. According to The New York Post, Grant has a clean criminal record and is a father.Grant hails from Charles B. Aycock High School in Pikeville, North Carolina. He was picked by the Blue Jays in the seventh round of the 2002 MLB draft. He pitched four seasons in the minor leagues but never reached the majors.In his four seasons in the minor leagues, Grant pitched to a 4.72 ERA across 169.2 innings, tallying 111 strikeouts with teams including the Medicine Hat Blue Jays, Pulaski Blue Jays and Auburn Doubledays.