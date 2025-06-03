Ex-Dodgers star Trevor Bauer awarded $309K judgment against Lindsey Hill in defamation case

Trevor Bauer is currently pitching in Japan as he has not been welcomed back into Major League Baseball. Bauer claims that he has been blacklisted because of accusations made by Lindsey Hill, and TV host Sara Gonzales agrees with him.

On June 3, Gonzales shared a new update to the Bauer vs. Hill case, and it is great news for the former Dodgers star. Bauer has been awarded $309,000 for defamation against him by the woman who initially accused him of sexual assault.

In the report that was shared by Gonzales, she explained some of what took place to her followers.

"Yesterday, a California court awarded Trevor Bauer $309,832.02 in a default judgment against Hill after she LIED and claimed he paid her money to settle their lawsuit. (judgment attached) Hill has a criminal history, and a warrant out for her arrest for multiple charges in Kentucky, listed below," Gonzales reported.

This case has been playing out for years, but Bauer has always maintained his innocence against the accusations. He was suspended for 324 games by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and has yet to be signed by a team since that suspension ended.

Gonzales threw her support behind Bauer at the end of her post by questioning Hill's character.

"🧵Read this thread and decide for yourself whether Trevor Bauer should be barred from MLB over this shady woman's accusations."

Trevor Bauer calls out MLB amid Pete Rose news

Trevor Bauer has been extremely open about his frustration with being blacklisted from Major League Baseball. Commissioner Manfred recently removed Pete Rose from the lifetime ban list, and Bauer immediately had a comment on that topic.

"So, since Pete is welcome back now, does that go for everyone who has been blackballed? Or do you actually have to be guilty of something to qualify for that?" Bauer posted on social media.

In his statement, Bauer was quick to point out that he wasn't actually found guilty of the sexual assault charges that were thrown at him. Despite that, MLB teams continue to stay away from signing him.

This new update to the case will put additional money in Bauer's wallet, but it's not likely to get a team to sign him.

