Ex-Guardians star Yasiel Puig’s $354,750 Rolls Royce Ghost boasts custom rims accentuated with number '66' center caps

Yasiel Puig is known for having a deep passion for cars. So much so that his Rolls Royce Ghost has custom rims on its wheels that have the number '66' plated right in its center. While he was playing with the Dodgers, he wore the No.66 jersey.

During his time in the MLB, he had a Rolls Royce Ghost to his name in 2016 which is valued at more than $354,750 for its 2024 edition on CarAndDrivers. Puig had a friend of his get custom-made rims for all four of its wheels along with a number '66' etched in the center of the plate. The Cuban had posted about the same on his Instagram back then.

The Cuban outfielder has had a rocky time over the last few years. Yasiel Puig made his Major League Baseball debut in 2013 after the Los Angeles Dodgers scouted him in Cuba. He wowed many critics in his debut year in the major leagues, earning spots on numerous All-Rookie Teams by the end of the season.

After gaining an All-Star cap in 2014, he continued his success with the Dodgers, making two World Series appearances in 2017 and 2018 before being traded to the Cincinnati Reds who in turn traded him to Cleveland for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Off-field legal troubles forced him out of the MLB, as Puig currently plays in the Venezuelan league.

Yasiel Puig has a history of reckless driving

Despite his love for cars, Yasiel Puig has had to fend off legal battles for reckless driving on multiple occasions. The first instance of it came in April of 2013 when the right fielder was held up for speeding in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was charged with 12 hours of community service.

Puig repeated the same mistake in December of that year when he had to post for bail after being held up in Collier County jail in Naples, Florida.

