MLB analyst crowns $141M phenom as key to Guardians’ success

Cleveland Guardians has an "underrated" hitter in their lineup. Jose Ramirez has been that slugger, consistently putting up elite numbers in the last few seasons.

Ad

Last season, Ramirez, who is signed to a seven-year, $141 million contract, fell one home run shy of becoming the seventh player to enter the 40-40 club. He finished the season hitting .279/.335/.537 with 39 home runs and 41 stolen bases. The season prior, he slashed .282/.356/.475.

On Sunday, former Seattle Mariners second baseman and longtime MLB analyst Harold Reynolds showered praise on the Guardians star. Reynolds was impressed with Ramirez's consistent dominance, questioning why teams still pitch to him.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They play a nice brand of baseball," Reynolds said about the Guardians on MLB Network. "They really do. They play a team game, but it all centers on one guy. Jose Ramirez is the straw that stirs the drink, period. This guy—what he's been able to do consistently now—if you go back and look at his last five years, he's one of the top players in all of baseball.

Ad

"Every year, you think: Why let him beat you? When are you going to walk him? Why do they keep pitching to him? This is what this guy does every season."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Guardians manager wants Jose Ramirez hitting behind leadoff hitter Steven Kwan

Jose Ramirez may hit second behind leadoff hitter Steven Kwan, according to Guardians manager Stephen Vogt. Last season, Ramirez batted third for 152 times and only six times he was placed second in the lineup.

However, Vogt had his reasons for considering a move and much to his desire, he has Ramirez ready to take up any challenge.

Ad

“José has hit third his whole career,” Vogt told MLB.com. “[Hitting second] is different, and there is a different mentality. But the beauty of José is he just wants to win. That’s what he told me. He said, ‘I’ll hit anywhere you want.’

“And so, I was like, ‘Let’s try second for spring. Let’s just see if you can get comfortable there.’”

Ad

Many teams still continue to have their best hitter playing third. That's because there are more opportunities for RBIs in that spot as compared to hitting second. On the contrary, hitting just behind the leadoff spot would assure Ramirez more plate appearances than playing third.

It remains to be seen if Guardians do consider promoting Ramirez in their Opening Day lineup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback