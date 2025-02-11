Ex-Marlins All-Star gives verdict on Dodgers bullpen closers ft. Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates, Blake Treinen, Michael Kopech

In the 2024 NLDS showdown against the San Diego Padres, the LA Dodgers relievers bailed them out from a potential knockout. Not only did they stand up tall in Game 4, but they managed the carry the shutout in Game 5 as well, helping the Dodgers advance, and as we all know win the World Series.

Going into the 2025 season, the Dodgers have only bolstered their relieving corps by adding the likes of Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates to the group of Blake Treinen, Michael Kopech and others.

During Monday's appearance on MLB Network, former Florida Marlins All-Star Ryan Dempster compared the Dodgers' current mix of relievers to the legendary 1990 Cincinnati Reds "Nasty Boys" duo of Norm Charlton and Rob Dibble.

"Yeah, it's really quite incredible," Dempster said. "And to have the lefty-righty combination—like Norm Charlton and Rob Dibble—you've got your own 'Nasty Boys' right now. Yeah, because what managers try to do is find these pockets, right? Where do my relievers match up against a certain part of the lineup?

"And when you've got lefty-righty-lefty, cool—Tanner Scott, you're closing today. We've got righty-righty-righty? Guess what? Kopech, you've got it. Or Phillips, you've got it because you led our team in saves last year. Or we go with Blake Treinen."

With so many closing options at their disposal, the Dodgers might not name a single set closer but instead, rotate based on matchups and workload management.

"So yeah, this is truly—I think—the Dodgers have, on paper and to the naked eye, the greatest luxury right now of having four potential closers in their bullpen," Dempster added. "And Dave Roberts can go to any one of those guys on any given night."

Ryan Dempster points out potential hurdles to going back-to-back for Dodgers

Winning one World Series title is tough, but winning back-to-back is an entirely different challenge. Ryan Dempster weighed in on what makes repeating as champions so difficult.

Dempster cited the Yankees from 1998-2000, who constantly evolved and made adjustments to their roster in order to repeat as champions.

"One year it was Scott Brosius at third base, then it was Charlie Hayes, and before that, it was Wade Boggs. They were always moving pieces around," he said. "When you bring in new players who are hungry, it provides that spark."

Another challenge for defending champions is managing player fatigue. The postseason run takes a toll, and while one team is celebrating a championship, other teams are already preparing to take them down.

"All the celebrations afterward—while you’re sitting there having a parade, other guys are in the gym, getting ready for the next season," Dempster added. "They’re all trying to eat the carrot that you just ate. They’re chasing it now."

However, Dempster finds Dodgers equipped to get past those hurdles and repeat as champions.

