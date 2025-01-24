Ex-Marlins All-Star points out Juan Soto's major flaw opponents can exploit

New York Mets star Juan Soto has landed third in MLB Now's Top 10 Right Fielders right now, and analysts have looked at his weakness after the results. The 26-year-old is well-known as one of the best bats in the game with his impeccable plate discipline but is not at the same level defensively.

Discussing The Shredder's results on the MLB Network, former Miami Marlins All-Star Cliff Floyd takes a look at Soto's weaknesses:

"I think when you look at Soto, the one knock is defensively, is he the all-around guy that you look and say he's the best in the sport? I think we've seen him not be good defensively. He doesn't run. Is he going to give you the best at bat in the game? Absolutely."

"Every coach that I've had in my playing time has said, 'how do I exploit the weakness of one player that's great?' You go and you exploit that weakness. You know exactly what you're doing. You're going to make mistakes to him as a hitter, yes, he's going to make you pay. But when he gets in the field, how can we exploit something that's going to put him in the backburner make him think.

"If I can get to second base, I want to make him worry about it. If I can make him botch a ball, or do something uncharacteristic of who he is, then that changes the whole landscape. That's the only thing you can say it plays a big part on how you look at one of the best players in our sport."

After a stellar season with the New York Yankees earned him a record-breaking contract with the New York Mets, Juan Soto has been named the third-best right fielder in the game right now. While there is no doubt about his hitting numbers, he has not been the best outfielder in the majors. In light of his shortcomings, his 15-year contract will probably see him take on the DH role as time passes.

Aaron Judge and Kyle Tucker finished ahead of Juan Soto in the top right fielders list and rightly so. Both players are elite defensively as well as from home plate. As Soto heads into the new season with a new team, it remains to be seen how he will do defensively this year.

MLB broadcaster claims Juan Soto is still not the king of New York, gives title to Aaron Judge

Despite having signed a record-breaking contract with the New York Mets this offseason, Juan Soto is still not believed to be at the same level as Aaron Judge in New York. Discussing Soto's move on Sports Nation Nightly, analyst Nelson Figueroa Jr. gave his take on the biggest baseball player in New York:

"He's not the king of New York until he helps the Mets win a championship."

Malusis agreed with the verdict and said as far as baseball is concerned, Aaron Judge is the king of New York, given everything he's achieved in his career so far. However, that can change if Juan Soto can help the Mets to a World Series title in the near future.

