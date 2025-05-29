Ex-Mets GM claims Babe Ruth would struggle to match Aaron Judge's level in 2025

Aaron Judge is quickly making a case for the best modern hitter in baseball. That might make him one of the best batters to ever play the game, since hitting the ball has arguably never been more difficult.

Ad

Pitching talent has grown, as has what pitchers are able to do. When compared to Babe Ruth, often considered the greatest hitter of all time, what Judge can do today is perhaps more impressive than what Ruth did, at least in the eyes of one analyst.

Former New York Mets general manager Steve Phillips laid out the case for why Judge has it much harder than Ruth ever did, thus making his performance even more impressive.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The idea of facing a starting pitcher four times in a game versus facing him twice, we don't let them see him a third time because we know the numbers," Phillips said Thursday, "even when they brought in relievers [back then] they were the same guys they saw the day before. ... They weren't seeing new guys, Judge sees that all the time. That makes it more difficult."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He continued, saying the Baseball Hall of Famer would be good today, but he would not rise to the level of the New York Yankees outfielder:

"I think that Ruth would be a good hitter today, but he wouldn't be that kind of hitter where he hits 714 home runs. There's no way ... he's not putting up those numbers, yet Judge is still putting up those numbers today despite all of the advancements in the game."

Ad

Aaron Judge's numbers may not hold up in comparison, but Phillips thinks they should be adjusted for competition level.

Aaron Judge gets rare treatment in win

Aaron Judge came to the plate twice with runners in scoring position last night against the LA Angels. Neither time did the Angels even consider giving him the chance to swing the bat.

Judge, hitting over .390 for the season and leading the league in a plethora of offensive categories, is a dangerous hitter. The Angels know this, and they resolved to let other Yankees beat them.

Ad

Aaron Judge got two intentional walks (Imagn)

They intentionally walked Judge in the first inning with a runner on second and one out. Then, with two outs and runners on second and third, they intentionally walked him again in the next inning.

He would get two at-bats later, but the decisions paid off. Judge went 0-2 in those at-bats, and all New York could muster was a first-inning sacrifice fly by Anthony Volpe. However, that was all they needed to get the win, 1-0.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More