Ex-Mets GM spotlights intriguing Jim Crane - A.J. Hinch storyline in Alex Bregman sweepstakes

Former Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman still has to sign a deal to play in the 2025 season during his free agency period. Bregman had previously seen interest from the Houston Astros, but they took a step back. Now, the Astros have once again shown interest in their star player. However, the Detroit Tigers have always considered the 30-year-old as their constant pursuit.

Former New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles general manager Jim Duquette has talked about how the Tigers are looking to be the ideal place for the third baseman. However, he wants them to finalize the deal as soon as possible and recruit Alex Bregman in their roster for 2025.

"I think that the best fit for Alex Bregman is in Detroit. They got to ante up. They're not getting a discount on Alex Bregman," Duquette said on MLB Network. "They have to be, I know they've been aggressive. They're going to have to be a little more aggressive to get this thing done and pushed over the, over the finish line."

Moreover, Jim Duquette also mentioned that the chairperson of the Houston Astros, Jim Crane, might not let A.J. Hinch win in a clash. Jim Crane fired then-Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow on live television on January 14, 2020, which was a message to all the MLB fans regarding the team's discipline following the sign-stealing scandal.

The Houston Astros were accused of cheating by using a camera-based, sign-stealing system during their World Series-winning season in 2017. So, Crane and Hinch have quite a history together. Now, Duquette wants to see that rivalry in case of securing Bregman first.

"By the way, if you're Jim crane, are you really going to let your iconic third baseman sign with the team who manager was your former manager that you fired? Like we got to create this little rivalry between the two right now and see if we can get this bidding going a little bit more and get a little more heated and see if the Astros and Jim crane's willing to ante up and give them a little bit more money," he added.

Former Astros legend has predicted Alex Bregman's return in 2025

The former Houston Astros slugger Geoff Blum believes that the Houston Astros will win the race of pursuing Alex Bregman against the Detroit Tigers. Blum stated that the home turf of the Astros, Minute Maid Park, is an ideal place for Bregman to play at.

"My gut is he comes back. I just think for me personally, and you know this too, Casey, when you're in a ballpark where you had a lot of success and you got a ballpark that's built for your swing, I think Alex Bregman is the absolute prototype to put in a place like Minute Maid Park," said Blum.

"He's the stick that stirs their drink inside that clubhouse. Losing him wouldn't be just losing production at third base or a Gold Glove at third base, it would be losing a guy who is your pitching coach, hitting coach, [and] infield coach on the field and in the middle of a game. he added.

Bregman has been offered a six-year, $156 million contract by the Houston Astros early in the offseason, so the Tigers will have to top this offer if they want to defeat the Astros in this race.

