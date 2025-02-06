Ex-Mets GM takes a firm stance on Christian Walker vs. Pete Alonso debate 

MLB's Top 100 Players Right Now ranked Christian Walker No. 48 above Pete Alonso (No. 49) in the list, leading one former GM to give his verdict on the debate.

With Alonso's output seeing a considerable decline last season he drops twelve places from last year, while Walker sees himself go up by 10 spots. Discussing the results on "MLB Network", ex-New York Mets General Manager Steve Phillips gave his take on who he would want in his team for the 2025 season:

"Pete Alonso hands down, no question about it. I understand, 2024 was a little bit of a tough year. But this guy is a monster at the plate," Phillips said. "Legitimate home run power, light tower power. And the thing is, there's no stadium that can contain him. Doesn't matter where he plays, he's going to hit home runs, drive in runs, he's a presence in the in the lineup.

"Christian Walker is a great defender and he's got power. Pete Alonso led all of baseball in scoops for first basemen last year with 39 scoops. Think of how many errors he's saving his infield doing that. He is amazing at scooping throws in the dirt and it makes a big difference for any team and pitchers love it too," he added.

Christian Walker was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 and has since grown into a reliable hitter with elite defensive skills. He has won a Gold Glove award in each of his last three seasons and recorded 26 home runs and a .251 average in 130 games last year.

Pete Alonso, on the other hand, has seen a sharp decline in his slugging numbers last year and has faced criticism for his defensive play as well. However, he still managed to record 34 home runs in his down year and had the highest scoops in first base in the whole of MLB.

Both Walker and Alonso play first base and have a similar set of skills that they bring to the team. However, Walker has shown consistency and improvement in the past few years, earning him a three-year, $60 million extension with the Diamondbacks.

Comparatively, Alonso's decline has seen him struggle as a free agent and remains without a team just days away from Spring Training.

Pete Alonso reportedly set to return to New York Mets after agreeing to 2-year, $54 million deal

The standoff between Pete Alonso and the New York Mets seems to have finally come to an end, as reported by SNY's Andy Martino. The two parties have reportedly agreed on a two-year, $54 million deal, pending a physical.

According to the latest reports, Alonso will earn $30 million in salary in 2025, with a player option for $24 million in 2026. After months of uncertainty, Mets fans have finally got their wish, with Alonso set to join Juan Soto in the lineup for the upcoming MLB season.

