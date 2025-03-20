  • home icon
Ex-MLB ace shares insights on Derek Jeter’s expert media management

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Mar 20, 2025 23:10 GMT
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
Corey Kluber spoke about the way that Derek Jeter handled the media while with the Yankess (Photo Source: IMAGN)

Even though Derek Jeter has not played a game in Major League Baseball since 2014, he remains one of the most beloved and respected figures in the game. The former New York Yankees captain accomplished nearly everything possible throughout his MLB career, winning five World Series titles before ultimately being inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020.

Derek Jeter might receive plenty of respect and admiration for his exploits on the field, however, former Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber gave praise to the former New York Yankees star. Kluber used Jeter as an example for young players starting their professional careers.

In the latest episode of his podcast Casa De Klub with Tyler Casagrande, Kluber gave credit to the way Jeter handled himself while playing in one of the biggest spotlights in professional sports.

"I think Derek Jeter is the model for how to handle the media. You avoid being a distraction. There's guys who I feel like want to use any opportunity in front of a camera to build their brand, so to speak. I feel like Derek Jeter is the model for the opposite of that [21:33]," Kluber explained.
Jeter spent his entire 20 year MLB career with the New York Yankees, which remains one of the most clubs in one of the biggest markets in sports. Yet, over the course of his Hall of Fame career, Jeter rarely found himself in the headlines for negative reasons, something that Kluber feels that young Yankees players such as Spencer Jones could learn from.

"You let your stuff on the field do the talking and you avoid being a distraction for everybody else in front of a camera and more often than not, you're going to end up okay," Kluber continued.
What makes Derek Jeter's ability to handle the media so effectively is the fact that several players on his team, including Alex Rodriguez, couldn't seem to avoid finding themselves in the headlines.

Derek Jeter has been named as the University of Michigan's Commencement Speaker

Jeter continues to make an impact on the community. Aside from all of his philanthropic work, the former New York Yankees captain continues to help future generations. On May 3rd, Jeter will make his way to the University of Michigan to serve as the school's Commencement Speaker

Although Jeter never attended the University of Michigan because was drafted by the New York Yankees straight out of high school, he did grow up in Kalamazoo, Michigan. It will undoubtedly be a special moment, not only for the students and faculty in attendance, but for Jeter himself.

Edited by Lyndon Suvanto
