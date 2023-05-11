The Tampa Bay Rays have had an electric start to the 2023 MLB season, going 29-9 early in the season to establish themselves as the best team in the country so far this year.

Despite two losses in their last two games against the Baltimore Orioles, the Rays boast the best record in the MLB this season. However, one radio show remains unconvinced and accused them of cheating to get where they are and MLB analyst Scott Braun replied to hit back at the unfounded accusation.

On Wednesday's edition of 'Foul Territory', a podcast hosted by MLB analyst Scott Braun, former MLB players Todd Frazier and A. J. Pierzynski discussed how some radio show hosts make false statements in order to gain the public's attention.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The incident in question in Tuesday's edition of WFAN Radio show hosted by Evan Roberts and Craig Carton when they accused the Tampa Bay Rays of cheating.

WFAN hosts first spoke about their suspicions behind the Tampa Bay team's success this season by stating that the team is not good enough to be achieving the success they have managed to achieve so far this year.

Co-host Craig Carton then went on to suggest that the Rays are probably cheating and it is only a matter of time till they get caught. They also agreed that the team will not be able to continue their run of form for too long.

MLB analysts on Wednesday's edition of the 'Foul Territory' podcast included former players Todd Frazier and A. J. Pierzynski, and they condemned the radio host's unfounded accusations as a means to gain popularity.

They discussed the fickle-mindedness of radio hosts across the country. They agreed that Carton was out of line and out of depth with his comments towards the Tampa Bay outfit.

"He doesn't know anyone on the team. He probably barely knows anyone in baseball," says former MLB player Todd Frazier.

Foul Territory @FoulTerritoryTV



@scottbraun, @aj_pierzynskiFT, "You don't need to say something like this. You're such a troll saying this." @ErikKratz31 and @FlavaFraz21 had a lot to say about Craig Carton and Evan Roberts calling out the Rays. "You don't need to say something like this. You're such a troll saying this."@scottbraun, @aj_pierzynskiFT, @ErikKratz31 and @FlavaFraz21 had a lot to say about Craig Carton and Evan Roberts calling out the Rays. https://t.co/UEtILjI0Vd

Can the Tampa Bay Rays continue their explosive run in the MLB?

While the Tampa Bay Rays are still the team with the best record in the MLB, are they showing signs of running out of steam?

Compared to their performances in the first month of the season, the Tampa Bay team fell to an uncharacteristic second defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday to lose the series.

Their next opponents are the New York Yankees and they will be looking for a win to squash any doubts of their impressive run of form.

Poll : 0 votes