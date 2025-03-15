Ex-MLB star makes feelings known on Dodgers manager Dave Roberts

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts extended his contract with the team by five more years earlier this week after a successful decade with the organization.

However, former MLB star Trevor Plouffe says that in a managerial draft, Roberts would be his tenth pick. While not many may agree with his remark, he went on to drop an unlikely first pick and explained the rationale behind his thought.

Former Minnesota Twins infielder Trevor Plouffe says that there are at least nine other MLB managers he would pick over Roberts. In Friday's episode of the podcast "Baseball Today," the player-turned-analyst was asked how high he would name Dave Roberts in a managerial draft, to which he replied:

"Ten. I can start naming some. (Stephen) Vogt is my number one overall draft pick."

Plouffe went on to explain:

"I'm getting the blue chip prospect who's proven at the big league level. I have him for 20 years if I want him. Terry Francona, I'll have him for 4 years maybe. I think Vogt by far is the number one pick. He's 40 isn't he? Like let's go, he's going to manage for 20 years."

After spending one year as the manager of the San Diego Padres, Dave Roberts took over the position for the Los Angeles Dodgers in November 2015. Over the past ten years with the team, he has led them to two World Series titles and made the playoffs every single season. As his star-studded team remains favorites to defend their title this year, many consider Roberts to be the best manager in the MLB.

While Plouffe has made his feelings clear on the matter, Roberts will not be too concerned as his team grows in strength over the offseason. After making some key additions to an already impressive roster, the Dodgers look more than ready for the Tokyo Series next week.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts opens up on the team's mentality as they prepare to defend the title in 2025

After an impressive regular season culminated in a World Series win last year, the Los Angeles Dodgers are certainly the team to beat in the MLB this year. As they prepare to start their season in the Tokyo Series, manager Dave Roberts outlined the mindset the team needs to have this season (via Dodgers Territory):

"The goal is not to run from having the bullseye on your back, embrace it. And people can say whatever they want about us, I don't think anyone cares."

Roberts has asked his players to embrace the fact that they are the team to beat this season. The goal in the clubhouse is to maintain success over a long period to achieve greatness. The LA manager believes his team is capable of reaching this goal.

