Ex-Reds GM claims 26-year-old Yankees phenom is better than Giancarlo Stanton and Paul Goldschmidt combined 

Ben Rice has seemingly taken the spotlight away from his New York Yankees captain, Aaron Judge, drawing praises from all corners following his impressive display at the plate in 2025. In Sunday's game against the Athletics, Rice went 2-for-3 with a grand slam, a walk and two runs scored.

Since April 29, Rice's last eight of 10 hits were extra-base hits. Moreover, last season he hit seven home runs in 178 plate appearances but this season he has hit nine already in 144 at-bats.

On Monday, former Cincinnati Reds GM Jim Bowden made a bold argument, saying that Rice is even better than the combined version of his teammates, Paul Goldschmidt and Giancarlo Stanton.

"Ben Rice has become a guy. He's a story," Bowden said on MLB Network. "If I'm a Yankee fan, I don't want Stanton to get healthy — I need Ben Rice every day. Ben Rice is better than Goldie and Stanton. He's more important to the team than Goldie and Stanton.

"So if you want to have Goldie and Stanton? Okay, fine. But I need Ben Rice to play. He's been a story. And he's the best Rice this sport has seen since Jim — and it's the best Rice since my Chinese food last Friday," he added.

Bowden arrived at that conclusion after noting that the 26-year-old has emerged as an MVP candidate by registering a .368 on-base percentage, .569 slugging, nine home runs, 20 RBIs and an OPS+ of 163, meaning he’s performing 63% better than the league average this season.

Yankees face dilemma with Ben Rice's position as Giancarlo Stanton is returning

Stanton, recovering from torn tendons in both elbows, is nearing his return and he participated in hitting practice on the field at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. He could return later this month or early next month.

As such, when he does, the Yankees will be put in a tough spot on where to accommodate both Rice and Stanton in the same lineup. Rice is currently playing in the DH spot, which will likely be given back to Stanton once he returns.

Rice can play first base or as a catcher, but both positions are secured by Paul Goldschmidt and Austin Wells, respectively.

New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez suggested the Yankees give Rice some reps at third base, hoping he could run the position on the fly. That's one way to solve it, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone has said that Rice won't be asked to learn another position.

