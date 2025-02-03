Ex-Rockies GM provides verdict on Roki Sasaki’s MLB readiness

There's some skepticism around Roki Sasaki and his ability to transition well to the majors from NPB, where he played for the Chiba Lotte Marines. The LA Dodgers, who signed him in January, are ready to make him available come Opening Day of 2025, but whether he's ready to pitch every fifth or sixth day remains a concern.

The highest number of innings he has pitched in a season is 129, which is significantly fewer than the average of 162 innings for a major league starter.

That's why former Colorado Rockies general manager Dan O'Dowd calls him a "development project" for the Dodgers.

"What kind of blows me away is that even though he's pitched 394 innings in Japan, I still see him as a development project." O'Dowd said.

"Well, look at it—his highest number of innings in a season has been 129. Physically, he looks like he hasn’t come close to reaching his full maturity. And though he has two dominant pitches, he can be a bit erratic with his fastball and is still a work in progress with his other pitches."

However, O'Dowd believes the Dodgers are the best place to help him in that area, given their experience with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who also came from NPB with a lower per-season threshold.

"He couldn’t have gone to a better organization because they’re so deep," O'Dowd added. "They know how to transition Japanese pitchers into American baseball now."

"And, Jim, when you look at him, you go, 'Oh my gosh.' Even though he’s great now, I can’t imagine what he’s going to look like with a couple more years of physical growth."

What Roki Sasaki brings to the table for the Dodgers

Roki Sasaki is an elite right-handed pitching prospect known for his exceptional raw talent and dominant arsenal. As a top-end starter, he possesses three plus power pitches, with his 80-grade splitter standing out as a high WHIFF-rate generator.

Over four seasons in Japan’s NPB, he has compiled an impressive 2.10 ERA with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings. His combination of velocity, movement and command makes him a highly coveted prospect.

Sasaki is expected to be placed in the Dodgers' rotation, unlike other international free-agent signees who generally have to go through the minors. He also has international experience, having pitched for Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

