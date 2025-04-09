Ex-Twins IF gives prediction on Kyle Tucker’s free agency contract

The Chicago Cubs are one of the hottest teams in MLB and All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker has had a big say in that. The former Houston Astros star has played a pivotal role in Chicago's 9-5 start to the season.

Kyle Tucker arrived in Chicago during the offseason after a blockbuster trade saw the Cubs trade away prospect Cam Smith, third baseman Isaac Paredes and righty Hayden Wesneski to the Astros.

Despite an underwhelming Spring Training, 3-for-30, for the Cubs, Tucker has been on a tear at the start of the season. He has a team-leading five home runs, four of them in consecutive games, with a NL-leading 16 runs and 16 RBIs.

Tucker has just one year remaining on his contract and is expected to hit free agency at the end of the season. With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signing a 14-year, $500 million contract extension this month, Tucker becomes one of the most sought-after names heading into free agency at the end of the season.

Former Minnesota Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe predicted Tucker's potential contract after Guerrero Jr.'s blockbuster deal. In a recent episode of "Baseball Today," Plouffe said (2:40 onwards):

"I don't know how you play it so cool. When you see these guys (Guerrero Jr.'s contract with Blue Jays) signing for all this money around you. I started kind of crunching the numbers between him and Vlady, and they're closer than I thought as a player."

Plouffe predicted the contract the Cubs need to offer Kyle Tucker if they want him to remain in Chicago beyond this season. Plouffe added:

"Like, I said, so they're comparable, and he's going to be 29 next season, so I was thinking 12 years, I think it has to be more towards like $450 million..They have to be in that range. If they want to, even if they want him to forego the market, they're gonna have to be $450 million or above, in my opinion."

Kyle Tucker reflects on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s extension amid uncertain Cubs future

Kyle Tucker added two runs over two hits in four plate appearances in the second game of the series against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. It was his third consecutive multi-hit game and a fourth consecutive game with a hit.

Ahead of the game, Tucker was asked about his contract situation in the wake of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s extension with the Blue Jays.

“It’s what he wanted to do,” Tucker said. “I’m sure he loves playing in Toronto and everything, so that’s great for him. But everyone’s a little different. Right now, I’m here to play this year and play for the Cubs.”

While the Cubs fans are on cloud nine after Kyle Tucker and Chicago's strong start to the season, things remain uncertain about the former World Series winner's future with the team.

