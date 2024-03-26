Ex-White Sox pitcher Jack McDowell's former $2,120,000 Lincoln Park mansion ft. garage roof deck & more

Ex-White Sox pitcher and 1993 AL Cy Young Award winner Jack McDowell owned a beautiful Lincoln Park mansion in Chicago, Illinois, with which he parted ways long ago. The same unit was sold for $2.12 million on March 24, 2023.

It was a huge mansion with an old brick wall design on the exterior and a staggering 6100-square-foot area inside, with five bedrooms.

Jack McDowell sold the house for $975,000 in 2002 to the same couple who sold the unit last year. McDowell had bought the unit for $450,000 in 1991, while he was at his peak with the Chicago White Sox in the big leagues.

The couple who owned this unit after Jack McDowell expanded it by almost 3500 square feet, incorporating five and a half bathrooms, and the two-story house comfortably positioned on an extra-wide 38-foot lot.

The house has a heated garage, millwork, hard-wood floors, custom woodwork in the bedrooms, and nine-foot ceilings everywhere except for the main entrance, where there is a foot extra and four stained glass windows with the original door still intact.

The two-story house also has an au pair suite on the lower level, a workout station on the ground floor, a beautiful Christopher Peacock kitchen coupled with soapstone countertops, multiple windows, seven skylights, and three decks on the outside with a cedar deck on the garage roof.

Jack McDowell was inducted into the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame alongside other legendary Chicago sports stars in 2023

President and Chairman of the Chicagoland Hall of Fame, Charles P. Carey, announced on June 30, 2023, that they were going to induct some of the greats into their Hall of Fame, panning out from different leagues and different sports but the common representation of Chicago.

Jack McDowell, along with Chicago Bears legend Devin Hester, Brian Campbell of the Chicago Blackhawks, World Series champion with the Chicago White Sox in 2005 Joe Crede, Ronnie Fields, and many other legendary athletes who played for a Chicago team in their big league career,

"We are thrilled with the lineup of our 2023 class. All of our award winners and inductees are the most deserving and iconic Chicago legends of sport.

ach year the CSHOF board works tirelessly to program an event and induction ceremony that celebrates the very best individuals in Chicago sporting history to continue our cause of supporting education and athletic programs for underprivileged youth." - Charles P. Carey

