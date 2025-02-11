Ex-Yankees coach delivers verdict on Kike Hernandez's reunion with Dodgers 

Los Angeles Dodgers fan favorite Kike Hernandez recently announced that he will be re-signing with the team for the 2025 season. The utility man played a huge role in their World Series success last year, putting in some big performances in the postseason.

After Hernandez revealed that he would re-sign with the Dodgers, former Yankees coach Sean Casey gave his verdict on the move via "The Mayor's Office" podcast:

"He's one of their best postseason players... it's incredible. I think Kike brings a little swagger to that team, brings a little personality," Casey said. "I know the fans love him and it's nice to have a guy like Kike Hernandez who wants to be in LA. Brings you a lot of versatility, he could play center field, he could play short, second, third, first, whatever you want.

"It's another great sign from the Dodgers. You look at that roster construction and you look how Andrew Friedman and those guys do it, it's pretty impressive. They just know the pieces to fit in with the superstars. It's a monster."

"I think that 'glue guy' thing is real. Doesn't have to be your best player but needs to be a guy that doesn't care you're a superstar, can bust your chops a little bit and brings guys together in the clubhouse. But he can go out there and still when you put him, he's not hurting you, he's getting some hits. He's not a superstar but he's a guy that brings the superstars together," he added.

Kike Hernandez started his MLB career with the Houston Astros in 2014 and spent the second half of the season with the Miami Marlins. He was then traded to the LA Dodgers, where he had a successful six-year spell, winning his first World Series with them. After a short spell with the Boston Red Sox, he returned to the Dodgers for his second stint in 2023.

Hernandez is a versatile defensive player who provided some clutch moments for the Dodgers in their postseason success last year. Moreover, he is a player with a personality who brings the superstars in the team together, winning the adoration of the LA fans in the process. While the move is not official yet, reports suggest that a one-year deal is imminent.

Dodgers president of operations opens up on Kike Hernandez's leadership amidst new contract reports

Kike Hernandez has reportedly agreed to re-sign with the LA Dodgers for 2025, signaling his importance in the star-studded team. Speaking in a recent episode of the "Dodgers Territory" podcast, President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman spoke about what Hernandez brings to the table:

"Obviously the impact he has made in October on field, it was obvious – off-field, this past October may have been the most impressive displays of leadership I've ever seen."

While the deal is not yet officially done, Hernandez is expected to report for Spring Training soon. It is a move that signals the LA side's intention to make another deep run in the MLB postseason this year.

