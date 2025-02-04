Ex-Yankees coach warns Alex Bregman against Detroit Tigers move

Among the many destinations free agent Alex Bregman could sign with include the Detroit Tigers, who just signed Jack Flaherty to a two-year, $35 million deal. Many think that this signing removes the club from the reckoning to sign the two-time All-Star but the club hasn't given any indication that they are out of his sweepstakes.

Meanwhile, on Monday, during "The Mayor's Office" podcast, Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer and former New York Yankees coach was assessing Flaherty's signing, saying Detroit's home, Comerica Park, is a tough place for the hitters to hit, and that the pitcher will enjoy there.

"Great park to pitch in, dude. Terrible park to hit in," Casey said (3:01 onwards). "I've been there—great park to pitch in. I remember Leland saying, 'Hey, he only hit four home runs this year.' I was like, 'Hey, listen, guy, you go try and hit the ball to right-center. Comerica Park—freaking—it’s an out. You're out. It tracks it down.'"

Casey extended his thoughts, warning Alex Bregman that while it may be a good ballpark for the pitchers, it isn't for hitters like him.

"That park would not be good for Bregman. Seriously, I just don’t think so. I think you would see a big offensive dip if Bregman goes to the Tigers," Casey added.

Insider notes Tigers still in strong pursuit for Alex Bregman

Amid rumors that the Tigers may not sign Alex Bregman after handing out a two-year deal to Jack Flaherty, MLB insider Buster Olney reports otherwise. He wrote on X:

"After signing Jack Flaherty and augmenting their rotation, the Tigers are one of the teams pursuing Alex Bregman."

As things stand, there are reportedly four teams in the pursuit of third baseman. They are his former team, the Houston Astros, the Boston Red Sox, the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Among them, the Astros' reported offer of a six-years, $156 million deal is still on the table. The third baseman declined this offer earlier this offseason but has since lost traction and interest from him on the market. While the interest is still there but not for the $200 million he has been wanting.

