Ex-Yankees OF opens up about Derek Jeter’s mystique and influence

Former MLB outfielder Austin Kearns played alongside Derek Jeter during his short stint with the New York Yankees and recently spoke about the experience. Kearns was traded to the Yankees in July 2010 and was part of their postseason roster that year as they made a run to the ALCS before losing to the Texas Rangers.

In a recent episode of The Mayor's Office, Kearns spoke about the mystique surrounding Jeter during his peak years in New York:

"The biggest thing I remember there was everything was so simple. Everything was simplified like, 'Hey, we're here to win a baseball game today'. It never got bigger than what it should be and I think that was the biggest thing.

"There were a couple of team meetings when I was there and a lot of guys would say stuff, and then he would say something towards the end. But it would be just the simplest thing but it made the most sense. Everybody's trying to talk and say the right thing and then he'd give you one line and that would be it." [44:45 - 48:00]

Derek Jeter is no doubt one of the greatest players in New York Yankees history. Starting his major league career in 1995, he went on to record a career spanning two decades, during which time he won five World Series titles and every individual award possible.

Aside from his performances on the field, Jeter was a renowned leader who played a key role in the team's success during that time. He was named the team captain in 2003 and carried the responsibility until his retirement in 2014.

Statistics reveal that Derek Jeter has more postseason hits than the entire Rockies franchise

Throughout his career with the New York Yankees, Derek Jeter was well known as a clutch player who stepped up whenever his team needed him the most. He also boasts a terrific postseason record which earned him the nickname "Mr. November".

Looking at the statistics from Jeter's career, it has been revealed that the slugger has more postseason hits that the entire Colorado Rockies franchise. It should come as no surprise since Jeter has made the playoffs 16 times in his career while the Rockies have made the playoffs only five times times in their entire history.

