Ex-Yankees skipper makes feelings known about Aaron Judge’s performance so far

By Krutik Jain
Modified Apr 30, 2025 03:03 GMT
New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge improved his batting average on Tuesday after he went 2-for-3, including a home run in the team's 15-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles. Judge, hitting .405 coming into this game, improved to .412 along with eight home runs, three stolen bases and 28 RBIs.

Coming off his second MVP-winning season, Judge is not letting off the steam this year. While only 30 games have been played, Judge is in contention for a third MVP title.

On Tuesday, former Yankees manager Joe Girardi was in awe of Judge's strong offensive display this season.

"Yeah, when you think that he can't get any better, he finds a way to do it — and he's done it through his average this year," Girardi said on MLB Network. "And if you go back to really early May last year, he's almost hit .400 through those six months, which is absolutely incredible."
Apart from the postseason, where Judge struggled, the Yankees captain has been on a tear at the plate since last May, drawing praise from Girardi.

"He really struggled a lot in the month of April last year," Girardi said. "He did manage to have 15 RBIs, and I was like, 'Man, I wish that could have been my struggle — 15 RBIs in a month where I'm really struggling.' But I mean, he has been on a tear since last May, and he looks so good at the plate."
What has left Joe Girardi really impressed about Aaron Judge?

Aaron Judge’s adjustments at the plate have evidently paid off. According to Joe Girardi, his ability to track and hit breaking balls, combined with a staggering on-base percentage approaching .500, sets him apart.

"I think he's staying closed — he's closed off his stance and stays closed — and he's able to drive the ball everywhere," Girardi added. "And he's staying on breaking balls. He's been absolutely incredible. I mean, he's got an on-base percentage of almost .500 — I mean, that's like numbers you see in a video game. Unbelievable. He just keeps getting better."

Judge's remarkable numbers are drawing praise all around the league if not for any subtle fall, the Yankees captain could be looking at another MVP season and helping the Yankees' postseason pursuit.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
