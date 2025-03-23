Ex-Yankees star Brett Gardner’s family faces heartbreaking loss as youngest son dies at 14

Brett Gardner enjoyed a 14-year Major League Baseball career with the New York Yankees, ultimately retiring at the end of the 2021 season. Gardner has enjoyed time with his wife Jessica and his two sons, but things took a tragic turn over the weekend.

Brett and his wife gave a heartbreaking family update through the Yankees as they announced the tragic death of their son, Miller. The statement gave minimal details surrounding the death and also asked for privacy during this difficult time.

"With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation.

"We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st," Brett and Jessica shared.

It is unclear if Brett Gardner and his wife were on the trip with their son at the time of his death. The next paragraph of the statement described what he enjoyed.

"Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day."

The Gardner family is appreciative of the support from friends and family, but they wish time to grieve on their own.

"We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss."

Brett Gardner made his first All-Star game at 31 years old

Brett Gardner was a passionate player with the New York Yankees, and it led to him becoming a fan favorite. Gardner made his first All-Star game at 31 years old after a series of strong performances in 2015. He recorded 94 runs, 16 homers and 66 RBIs that season, batting at a .259 average.

He reflected on his age, becoming an All-Star and getting the fabled jersey when speaking to the NY Times ahead of the game:

“I’ll be 32 years old next month,” Gardner said. “This will be my first All-Star game. I don’t know how many more chances I’ll get at it.

“Tex dared me to wear it on the plane tonight. I think I’ll wait a few days before I put it on. It will be a special moment to put that on. I never had a jersey with my name on my back.”

A one-team player, Brett Gardner spent his 14-year career with the Yankees, playing his last game in the pinstripes in 2021.

