Ex-Yankees star Hideki Matsui's foundation donates $10,000 to support Noto earthquake victims

Former New York Yankees slugger Hideki Matsui has generously donated $10,000 in relief funds as support for victims of the Noto earthquake, via his Matsui 55 Baseball Foundation.

On Tuesday, the Japanese Hall of Famer sent a message to those who were affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake. In a statement, Matsui, who is a native of Ishikawa Prefecture, said:

“I would like to create an opportunity to interact with them when I return [to the prefecture] and help them feel as positive as possible.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I am deeply saddened every time I see the extent of the damage in news reports. I pray that the day when the victims can return to their normal, peaceful lives will come as soon as possible."

The Noto earthquake hit Japan's Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa Prefecture on Jan. 1, 2024. A reported 1,543 aftershocks was felt following the 7.6 magnitude earthquake on New Year's Day.

Reports suggest that more than 46,000 houses were destroyed and over 14,000 people are still living at evacuation shelters, one month after the natural disaster. Moreover, there are a reported 40,000 households in eight cities and towns in Ishikawa that are left without water, heavily impacting the day-to-day life of locals. The earthquake is reported to have taken the lives of at least 236 people.

While Matsui's non-profit foundation has donated $10,000 towards support for the victims, the MLB legend has also contributed ¥10 million ($67,396) of his own money for the cause.

A look at Hideki Matsui's MLB stats and career honors

Former New York Yankees slugger Hideki Matsui

The New York Yankees signed Hideki Matsui in 2003. He previously played 10 seasons with the NBP's Yomiuri Giants, helping them win three championships.

Matsui helped the Yankees clinch the World Series title in 2009. He also won the World Series MVP for his stellar outings in the finals against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Matsui then had one-year stints with the Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays before retiring in 2013. He finished his MLB career with 1,253 hits, 760 RBIs, 175 home runs and 13 stolen bases across 1,236 games.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.