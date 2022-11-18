The AL West is prepared to host the Midsummer Classic's ensuing two iterations. Globe Life Field in Arlington will host the 2024 MLB All-Star Game thanks to the Texas Rangers' successful proposal.

"We are excited to once again feature baseball’s newest ballpark on a global stage next summer," said the commissioner Rob Manfred.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, the divisional foe Seattle Mariners will host baseball's premier summer event at T-Mobile Park, with Texas poised to serve as host a year later.

Rob Manfred elated to award the 2024 All-Star Game to the Texas Rangers

In a statement, Commissioner Rob Manfred said:

"Major League Baseball is pleased to award the 2024 All-Star Game to the Rangers and the cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, which presented a robust bid for All-Star Week. The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances and Globe Life Field served as terrific host for the 2020 Postseason, including the World Series."

The league's All-Star Game will be played at Globe Life Field for the first time.

Congratulations were in order for Arlington on being awarded the All-Star Game.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott congratulated the team and said:

"Congratulations to the Texas Rangers on being awarded the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. Thanks to the hard work of the Rangers franchise and local leaders. Texas has once again proven itself to be a premier destination for business and America's pastime: baseball.

"The MLB All-Star Game will be a boon to our state's economy and tourism industry. I look forward to working alongside community partners to ensure we host the best All-Star Game of all time right here in the Lone Star State."

The 2024 All-Star Game will be the second consecutive game held in an American League city, with next year's game set to be played in Seattle.

The 2026 game will take place in Philadelphia to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. No announcement has been made about the 2025 game.

The Texas Rangers last hosted the All-Star Game in 1995, when the team played at the nearby Choctaw Stadium, which was known as the Ballpark in Arlington at the time. Ivan Rodriguez, a catcher with the Rangers, started for the American League in that All-Star Game, which the National League won 3-2.

