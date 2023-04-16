The Tampa Bay Rays made an epic start to their regular season, going 13-0 a feat that hasn't been achieved in the last 26 years. A number of factors can be attributed to the success, notably the Rays outscoring every opponent by a six-run margin on average and then closing out games well toward the end.

Tampa Bay won lopsided series victories against the likes of Detroit, Washington, Oakland, and Boston. The thirteen-game win streak was tied for the longest opening season win streak since the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers. However, the Rays fell short of the 20-win opening record of the 1884 St. Louis Maroons as they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Contributions have come from all across the board as the Rays have dominated the scoring. The management has also assembled a tremendous pitching staff for the 2023 season. Tampa Bay Rays analyst J.P. Peterson discussed these factors in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

He talked about the never-say-die attitude that has immensely helped the Tampa Bay Rays this season.

"I mean, even when things go wrong for this team they've showed and there had been many they've I think they've only trailed in five innings the entire year, which is ridiculous.. trailed at the end of five innings in 13 games in the major leagues. There's just so many stupid stats there... but this one just blows my mind.".

Peterson believes that everyone in the batting lineup has contributed with strong performances. The batter's box had scored 101 runs with 32 home runs, outnumbering their four opponents by a significant margin.

"They come right back in with big hit after big hit. Everyone in the lineup is contributing from Luke Raley to Josh Lowe to the future superstar Wander Franco. Randy Arozarena, of course, who you know took the world by storm in the World Baseball Classic."

Peterson discussed the World Baseball Classic and its impact on the Rays roster. He mentions how the talent pool sent by Tampa Bay from their major league team has helped players get in the right mental state to play in high-pressure situations.

"And by the way, the Rays had the most players to play in the World Baseball Classic. So I think that's a big part of this. These guys were ready to go they've already played in pressure packed big meat in big games the bloods already flowing. So I think that has helped them to get into kind of midseason form."

Tampa Bay Rays jittered after suffering two losses to the Blue Jays

There was a slight concern amongst the Tampa Bay Rays faithful after their first loss of the season to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. That might have doubled as Toronto took game two of the series as well. To put things into perspective, the 13-game win streak for the Rays came against opponents who were languishing last in their divisions before the series against the Blue Jays.

The Tampa Bay Rays management will need to head back to the drawing board if they are to bounce back and continue their rich vein of form.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Sportskeeda.

