Exploring 13x All-Star George Brett's $3,000,000 mansion crafted with antique barn wood & french limestone, overlooking Camelback and Mummy mountains

For 21 years, George Brett mystified Kansas City Royals fans. One of the most prolific hitters in the franchise's history, he has chosen to locate warmer climes in his advanced age.

In 2017, the then-64-year-old purchased a luxury home in Arizona's Paradise Valley alongside his wife, Leslie. According to reports, the Bretts paid $3 million for the home. It's more than what Brett made in all but two of his twenty-one seasons playing in MLB.

The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The Spanish-style estate spreads across 5,000 square feet and features a game room, a library and a guest house. Both the Camelback and Mummy mountain rangers can be easily discerned on the horizon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

George and Leslie Brett's home in Arizona, via AZCentral

Born in West Virginia, Brett was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the second round of the 1971 draft. In his first season, 1974, the infielder hit .282/.313/.363 with two home runs and 47 RBIs, earning a third-place finish in Rookie of the Year voting.

With time, Brett's name became more known to teams around the league. In 1980, his .390/.454/.664 slash line led MLB in all three categories. Additionally, the 1980 season saw Brett hit 24 home runs and 118 RBIs to capture the AL MVP Award.

Brett was awarded a "lifetime contract" with the team in 1984. It included a $2 million share in the team and a complex of 700 apartment units in Memphis, Tennessee. In 1985, Brett hit .370, including four hits in Game Seven of the World Series to beat the St. Louis Cardinals.

Expand Tweet

"1985 ALCS, Game 3: George Brett is good" - Stirrups Now!

Following his retirement in 1993, Brett became a vice president and part-time coach within the Royals organization. A longtime Mission Hills resident, Brett and his wife are happy to have relocated somewhere with considerably more winter sun.

George Brett's Arizona mansion worthy of a Hall of Famer

While the price of the home may be modest by the current MLB standards, Brett has undoubtedly opted for a low-key and beautiful spot to enjoy his retirement with Leslie.

His Royals, who were only narrowly beaten out by the Oakland Athletics for the worst record in the AL, are going through tough times. Perhaps the spirit of Brett will need to be invoked for this ailing club to have a chance at returning to past glory.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.