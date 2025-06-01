 New details surface in Wander Franco’s sexual abuse case

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is facing allegations of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor, and human trafficking. Franco has been on administrative leave since August 2023 and is set to appear before the judge.

Ad

According to the latest update from ESPN's Jeff Passan, the prosecutor in his case has “conclusive evidence” to support charges levied against him. His trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 3, in the Dominican Republic.

"The Wander Franco trial is set to begin in the Dominican Republic on Monday, and prosecutors say they have “conclusive evidence” to support the charges of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation against a minor and human trafficking," Passan wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Dominican authorities seem to have gathered enough evidence against Franco's illicit relationships with underage girls, as reported by Juan Arturo Recio.

If Franco is proven guilty, he will likely face prison time and other potential civil actions.

Under the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy, MLB has conducted its investigation. Although they haven't decided anything yet, the league is keeping a close eye on the legal proceedings.

Ad

Everything to know about charges against Wander Franco

In July 2024, Dominican authorities charged Wander Franco with alleged sexual abuse of a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking.

This development took place after Franco engaged in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl in 2023. According to the prosecutors, Franco, with the help of his mother, transferred 1 million pesos (approximately $17,000) to the girl's mother for the consent. Due to this, the girl's mother has also been charged with money laundering.

Ad

The trial was supposed to start in December, but due to the unavailability of witnesses, it was postponed. At the time, only 3 out of 36 witnesses were available to testify.

Franco's attorney said:

"There is no case against Wander."

If proven guilty on all counts, Franco will be behind bars for over 20 years.

Wander Franco got himself into more trouble after he was found in possession of a firearm following an altercation in a parking lot. However, it was found to be licensed.

Before Franco landed in trouble in his homeland, he was an up-and-coming star in MLB. The Tampa Bay Rays signed him to an 11-year, $182 million contract in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More