  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Extremely disrespectful to show me up like that" - Kyle Freeland breaks silence with brutal honesty after ugly ejection following Rafael Devers’ HR 

"Extremely disrespectful to show me up like that" - Kyle Freeland breaks silence with brutal honesty after ugly ejection following Rafael Devers’ HR 

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Sep 03, 2025 05:53 GMT
Kyle Freeland and Rafael Devers got into a tense situation that led to both benches clearing (Source: Getty Images)
Kyle Freeland and Rafael Devers got into a tense situation that led to both benches clearing (Source: Getty)

The game between the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants saw a benches-clearing situation in the first inning as Rockies starter Kyle Freeland was ejected for initiating a heated spat with Rafael Devers that prompted the latter's teammates, Matt Chapman and Willy Adames, to get involved, and subsequently get ejected.

Ad

On the eighth pitch of the game with Heliot Ramos on base with a leadoff single, Devers hit a sweeper from Freeland deep into the right field stands. He proceeded to have a slow trot to first base, which wasn't well received from the pitcher.

Freeland started the verbal confrontation, but home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi quickly came in his way. Chapman would shove the southpaw running in from the on-deck circle with Adames soon following. After the game, Freeland made his feelings known about Devers' behavior.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Extremely disrespectful to show me up like that in the first inning after hitting a home run. Standing there, watching it, taking your sweet time getting down to first base,” Freeland said. “I’ve been in this league quite some time, and I know he has as well. I just find that extremely disrespectful, and I felt that I needed to let him know about that.”
Ad
Ad

He added he was surprised to be entirely removed from the game as he was speaking up for himself:

“I was slightly surprised to be ejected. I understand that I was the one who instigated it, so that right there is grounds for ejection. I understand that. Slightly surprised, but also not, because I understand the rules.”

After the ejections, Devers would finally complete going around the bases. Freeland was relieved with zero outs by Antonio Sentazela, who went 4.2 innings of one-run ball to keep Colorado in the game. But the Giants eventually prevailed 7-4 for the win.

Ad

Rockies manager unhappy with umpires' decision

Rockies manager Warren Schaefer called out the umpires for their 'subjective' understanding of the heated brawl between the two teams. He noted that losing a starter put them at a disadvantage early on.

“Happens a lot in today’s game, but those things are subjective,” Schaeffer said via DenverPost.com. “A guy like (Freeland) has been pitching a long time. I think he felt disrespected, and he did what he did. At the end of the day, when your starter doesn’t get an out in the first inning and he’s out of the game, that hurts the ballclub. That hurts the ballclub. And he knows that.”

Tuesday's loss was the 100th of the season for the Rockies, their consecutive season in which they have achieved the feat. They need three wins to avoid having the most losses in modern baseball history, a record set by the Chicago White Sox last year with a 41-120 record.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications