  "F*** you forever MLB" - Tigers fans outraged after failed challenge on controversial Victor Robles' hit-by-pitch nearly sends Mariners to ALCS

“F*** you forever MLB” - Tigers fans outraged after failed challenge on controversial Victor Robles’ hit-by-pitch nearly sends Mariners to ALCS

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 11, 2025 07:52 GMT
MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners - Source: Imagn
Tigers fans outraged after failed challenge on controversial Victor Robles’ hit-by-pitch nearly sends Mariners to ALCS - Source: Imagn

The decisive ALDS Game 5 between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners turned out to be a marathon clash as the two AL teams played out the longest elimination game in postseason history.

While the Mariners eventually got the win in the 15th inning after Jorge Polanco's walk-off single, they could have clinched the game in the 12th inning after a controversial call.

With a runner on base and no outs, Mariners outfielder Victor Robles walked to the plate. Robles, who tried to bunt Keider Montero's sinker, was struck on the hand. The umpires ruled it a hit by pitch and the Tigers challenged the call.

The replays showed the ball seemingly deflecting off the bat before hitting Robles on the hand. However, the call stood and the Mariners outfielder was awarded first. Although the Mariners failed to score with two runners on base, fans were outraged over the dubious call.

"F*** you forever MLB."
"If this is a HBP then every player should just stick their hand over the plate and let the ball hit it."
"No it definitely hit the bat then his hand.Look at the ball change direction before it hits his hand. But Seattle choked that chance away too."
"Zero chance this was HBP! @MLB is dropping the ball literally."
"Pretty sure you can’t be “HBP” attempting to bunt… wtf?"
Mariners prevail after seeing off Tarik Skubal's historic start in ALDS Game 5

While the Mariners stranded runners on several occasions later in the game, they were tied down by a dominant Tarik Skubal. The Tigers ace pitched six innings, allowing one run with 13 strikeouts, setting a postseason record with seven straight strikeouts.

“He was incredible,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said. “He kick-started this in such a good direction. He missed a ton of bats. If you're not a fan of the Tigers, and you haven't watched Tarik start after start after start, you're going to see why he gets the love that he does, because he's incredible.”

The Mariners prevailed to qualify for the championship series for the first time since 2001 and will face the Toronto Blue Jays for a place in the World Series.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
