What is sports without a little rivalry? The New York Yankees and their passionate fanbase will certainly be keeping an eye on Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Alek Manoah the next time he makes an appearance at Yankee Stadium.

In an episode of former Toronto Raptors big man and NBA champion Serge Ibaka's "How Hungry Are You?" YouTube series, Manoah was asked by Ibaka who was the worst cheater in baseball history.

The young Blue Jays star then dropped a pipebomb and claimed that New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is the worst cheater in baseball history.

Manoah further explained that Cole's use of the "sticky stuff" to get ahead in the league. Cole's involvement with illegal substance use has plagued him over the past few years as the league has tightened its rules on pitchers with regards to the matter, with observers stating that he hasn't been in his usual dominant form since the crackdown.

The 24-year-old's inflammatory comments, in effect, sparked outrage from New York Yankees fans and fodder for neutrals as it became a hotly-debated topic on Twitter. While some were disgusted by Manoah's words, others supported his swipe at Cole, and some just wanted to enjoy the teams beefing against each other.

"F***ing love Manoah," one fan tweeted.

"Yankees Blue Jays brawl 2023 confirmed," another commented.

The league is yet to release its schedule for the 2023 season. One thing for certain is the reception that Manoah would receive as he sets foot in the Bronx would be must-see TV.

New York Yankees shopping for relievers

Clay Holmes will be the centerpiece of the Yankees bullpen.

After a stellar start to the 2022 season, the New York Yankees' bullpen was plagued with injuries down the stretch. Despite their dominant showing, names like Michael King, Scott Effross, and closer Clay Holmes had long layoffs that proved to be detrimental to the team.

New York Yankees executive Brian Cashman shared that he would like to bolster the team's bullpen even further during an interview at the Covenant House Sleep Out.

At the moment, names like Kenley Jansen, Cory Knebel, Craig Kimbrel, and Taylor Rogers are still on the market. If and when one of these premier relievers finds their way to the Bronx, it would be interesting to see how the coaching staff will utilize their ability knowing that the squad already has Clay Holmes as its established closer.

