“F**k yeah boys, let’s go!” - New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole was fired up after inducing an inning-ending double play

Gerrit Cole was on fire with energy tonight. The New York Yankees pitcher threw six innings with seven strikeouts and allowed no runs against the Tampa Bay Rays. His team went on to take the game 2-0, giving Cole his sixth win of the season.

But it almost came crashing down in the top of the sixth inning. Cole came into the inning and allowed a leadoff single to Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz. Harold Ramirez was up next, and he grounded into a fielder's choice, forcing Diaz out at second base. Manuel Margot came up third and singled. With Ramirez at second base and Margot at first, Ji-man Choi hit an infield single, thus loading the bases.

At this point, New York Yankees fans thought Cole's great start was coming to a bitter end. With the Yankees up by just one run, a single would've tied the game. A double would've put the Rays in front.

But Cole stayed with it. He threw a first-pitch slider to Randy Arozarena, who grounded into an inning-ending double play. Yankee Stadium rose to its feet in applause, but nobody was more fired up than Gerrit Cole on his way back to the dugout.

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole was fired up after inducing an inning-ended double play

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole improved to 6-1 on the season

Cole turned around to his defending teammates after the double play with a clenched fist. He pumped it up and down and shouted for joy. The double play very well might have saved his team from dropping a win at home. More importantly, it saved Cole from blowing an excellent performance.

Jomboy Media posted a lip-reading breakdown shortly after that delved into what Cole said in the moment. He muttered some familiar expletives and congratulated his teammates all the while, saying "Let's go boys."

Cole's shutout performance improved his earned-run average to 3.33 and his WHIP to 1.07.

