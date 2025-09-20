“F*** no!” “Green light” - Dodgers fans clash as Miguel Rojas sets sight on free agency return

Miguel Rojas is in the twilight stage of his career. The LA Dodgers shortstop has played 107 games this season and while there is a lot of contact, he's losing the pop, having hit only six home runs this season. As such, questions are being raised on Rojas' future and where he thinks it is heading.During an interview, pending free agent Rojas said that he aims to re-sign with the Dodgers for one more year before re-evaluating on his baseball career.“This is going to be my first priority, to sign here with the Dodgers for one more year and then after that, we’ll reevaluate where my career is going to go,” Rojas said.Fans has mixed reactions to Rojas' aim to come back for another year. One fan bluntly puts it:&quot;F**K NO😂.&quot;While another fan finds it a good move, as the user wrote:&quot;Green light.&quot;Here are more such contrasting reactions:&quot;Rojas is such a valuable bench piece. Can play three infield spots. Great clubhouse guy. Not a liability with the bat,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Idk his handle but tell him we’re good. Don’t mind him on the coaching squad or part of the team at this point. He apparently somehow contributes in the clubhouse …..but not worth a roster spot, or being in the line up,&quot; another fan added.&quot;people aren’t gonna like it but he’s a good bench piece to have 🤷‍♂️ i like him for one more year,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;there’s no way the Dodgers are resigning Rojas. With Freeland and Kim, they don’t need him,&quot; one fan commented.Where things stand between Dodgers and Miguel Rojas?Well before the 2025 season, the Dodgers picked up Miguel Rojas’ club option for 2025, a $5 million deal, so that the versatile infielder feels secured heading into a new season. Rojas was appreciative by this move of Dodgers.&quot;Dave Roberts sent me a text message saying, ‘Buddy, we’re going to be together next year. We’re going to run it back. We’re going to be a champion again,’&quot; Rojas said on The Chris Rose Rotation Show.&quot;That was so special to me. It made me feel special and feel good. After all the sacrifices we made this year as a team and person, it’s kind of a reward for everything I did on the field and off the field for this organization.”This season, the Dodgers has used Rojas in several infield positions including shortstop, second base, third base, even some bench/utility work. Because of injuries to teammates, he got more playing time. But still, his starts have reduced this season compared to prior years.With the likes of Hyeseong Kim and other infield options emerging for ever-competitive Dodgers, Miguel Rojas returning for another year might not be all that certain.