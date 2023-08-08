Fact Check: Are Guardians' High-A affiliate allowing free entry to fans named Tim? Examining team's 'Jose Ramirez Appreciation Week' policy

On August 5, Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians delivered a punch to cocky White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. The altercation was one of the more shocking ever seen in modern baseball and is sure to be remembered by fans for a long time.

During the sixth inning of the meeting in Cleveland between the two AL Central teams, things went from zero to one hundred very quickly. After Ramirez slid into second on a double. Ramirez was obviously not a fan of how Anderson stood on the bag, and the two infielders began to exchange heated words before squaring up.

Mitch Spinell @MitchSpinell



Tom Hamilton on the call. I present to you: Jose Ramirez rocking Tim Anderson.Tom Hamilton on the call. pic.twitter.com/hv4kclrs1D

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I present to you: Jose Ramirez rocking Tim Anderson. Tom Hamilton on the call" - Mitch Spinell

In the midst of the melee, Ramirez blasted Tim Anderson with the sort of punch that baseball fans are not used to watching. Soon, the benches cleared and both players were ejected.

Shocking as the sequence may have been, Cleveland Guardians fans appear to have loved Ramirez' uncouthness. To make things more interesting, the Guardians have ten games on the Sox when it comes to the standings.

The fanfare surrounding Ramirez has, evidently, gone farther than MLB. Recently, the Single-A Lake County Captains announced that they would be hosting a "Jose Ramirez Appreciation Week", which will also include free admission to the outfield for all fans named Tim, after the Chicago White Sox shortstop.

Lake County Captains @LCCaptains



- ALL fans named Tim get a FREE TICKET to sit down on the grass

- Wear your Ramirez jersey and get a FREE BAM BAM in the Cargo Hold

- Home Run Punch Derby

- Punch Out Competition in the 80's Arcade



your tickets here bit.ly/3Y8WqGn pic.twitter.com/qa248gSQjv Jose Ramirez Appreciation Week- ALL fans named Tim get a FREE TICKET to sit down on the grass- Wear your Ramirez jersey and get a FREE BAM BAM in the Cargo Hold- Home Run Punch Derby- Punch Out Competition in the 80's Arcadeyour tickets here

"Jose Ramirez Appreciation Week. - ALL fans named Tim get a FREE TICKET to sit down on the grass. - Wear your Ramirez jersey and get a FREE BAM BAM in the Cargo Hold" - Lake County Captains

Both players were suspended. Ramirez was given a 3-game term while Anderson's ban will go for six games. Following the game, which the Sox won 7-4, Anderson took to Twitter to post an array of cryptic messages.

Anderson, the 2020 AL batting leader, has been having a horrific season. After being limited to just 88 games on account of injury, the two-time All-Star has managed to hit just .242/.285/.290 with just one home run and 19 RBIs.

Did Jose Ramirez give Tim Anderson the wake up call he needed?

According to Ramirez, Anderson's antics have been getting on his nerves for years. No stranger to controversy, Anderson regularly disparages fellow players, showboats home runs, and shows a general lack of attractive attitude. With the Guardians locked in a tight divisional race with the Minnesota Twins, Tim Anderson is likely the least of their worries.