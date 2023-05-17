Fact Check: Are the Yankees cheating in 2023? Suspicions abound as Aaron Judge and Domingo German court controversy

According to many fans, the New York Yankees' cheating has gone too far in 2023 as they have found themselves in controversy and accusations. The latest incident involves Domingo Germán, who was ejected from a game against the Toronto Blue Jays after a sticky residue was found on his palm.

Germán claimed to have used only the rosin bag, which is a legal substance available to pitchers. However, the umpires disagreed, describing the substance as "definitely not rosin" and "extremely sticky."

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Yankees starter Domingo Germán has been ejected for having an illegal substance Yankees starter Domingo Germán has been ejected for having an illegal substance https://t.co/hq9aIPo5DX

This is not the first time Germán has faced accusations of using "sticky stuff". In a previous game against the Minnesota Twins, he was inspected by umpires who determined that he had too much rosin on his pitching hand. Germán explained that he liked to use a rosin rock in the dugout between innings, but was instructed to wash off the excess rosin. The incident with Germán has raised suspicions about the Yankees' cheating and their pitchers using foreign substances.

In a separate incident, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge came under scrutiny for glancing into his team's dugout during an at-bat against the Blue Jays. Speculation arose that Judge may have been seeking information about tipped pitches. Judge, however, denied any wrongdoing and dismissed the incident as a non-issue. The team and Major League Baseball have stated that there is no evidence of the Yankees cheating.

Conor Maguire @cmaguire2008 This day in history…Aaron Judge covers his eyes as he crosses the plate after crushing a game winning home run vs Toronto. This day in history…Aaron Judge covers his eyes as he crosses the plate after crushing a game winning home run vs Toronto. https://t.co/vfm7J7YB7r

Are the Yankees cheating in 2023?

While these incidents have raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about potential cheating, no concrete evidence has been presented to support the claims. The Yankees have had a history of controversies related to sign-stealing, but in both the cases of Germán and Judge, there is no conclusive proof of cheating.

It is important to allow investigations to take place and for all parties involved to have the opportunity to present their side of the story. Accusations should not be taken as definitive proof of cheating without proper evidence. As fans and observers, it is crucial to rely on facts and verified information before drawing conclusions.

As the investigations unfold, the focus should remain on fair play and maintaining the integrity of the game. Any violations or wrongdoing should be appropriately addressed and penalized according to the rules and regulations of Major League Baseball. Only then can the truth be determined and the sport moves forward.

