Fact Check: Can MLB draft picks be traded? Colin Cowherd's viral claim, examined

In other sports, draft picks are seen as valuable trade tools. By agreeing to a deal that includes one, a team can position themselves for future success and give themselves solid grounds to begin a rebuild of the franchise.

In leagues like the NBA, NFL, and NHL, big-name players are usually traded to a contender in exchange for a flurry of draft selections. These picks, which are yet to be made, merely means that one team will gift their chance at selecting to the other team as part of the stipulations of the trade deal.

However, the situation at play in the MLB is slightly different. Recently, comments from well-known sports commentator Colin Cowherd has ignited quite a spirited discussion within the wider baseball world about this seemingly obscure technicality.

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre have an entire conversation about trading draft picks for Shohei Ohtani... which you can't do in Major League Baseball. pic.twitter.com/nnCzKcUCkj

On his FS1 program, Cowherd was joined by fellow analyst Jason McIntyre. The pair began discussing the prospect of the Los Angeles Angels trading Shohei Ohtani for a number of first-round draft selections.

While many had not heard this argument before, and were even intrigued, there is a reason why more do not share Cowherd's theory.

In the MLB, you are not allowed to trade draft picks until a certain time has elapsed since the draft. This is to ensure that rich teams, like the New York Yankees, do not sign away all of the young talent from poorer teams. The rule has been in place since 1965, and was updated in 1985 to expand coverage of this rule to newly drafted players as well.

Although Shohei Ohtani is one of the best players ever, he and the Angels seem poised to part ways. With his one-year, $30 million contract expiring at the end of the season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have emerged as prime contenders to sign the 29-year old. Whether he arrives in free agency or in a trade - the Angels are not getting any Dodgers draft slots.

Trading draft picks could open the game up for players and fans

Long decried, the anti-trading rule whenit comes to draft picks has long angered fans and front offices alike. In an ever-changing baseball world, affording the league's teams more options to go about sourcing their talent should be something that is welcomed, not eschewed.

