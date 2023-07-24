No, Ben Shapiro didn't preach to New York Yankees players about embracing masculine energy to break their recent skid.

Apparently, on July 22, the parody Twitter account "New York Porch Sports," known for its satirical take on news stories, took a playful jab at conservative commentator Shapiro, known for his outspoken views.

The light-hearted humor was aimed at the Bronx Bombers currently ranking fourth in the American League.

As the dust settles after the halfway point of the MLB season and the All-Star break, the New York Yankees find themselves in a gripping battle to secure the final Wild Card spot. It's been a turbulent past month for the Bronx Bombers, with a series of tough losses shaking their once-solid grip on an AL East comeback.

With each game becoming increasingly vital, the Yankees are now acknowledging that capturing the AL East crown might be nothing short of a miracle.

According to the tweet, the parody account humorously exaggerated the situation, suggesting that the Yankees stars had a "woke approach" and instead needed to embrace their masculinity to break free from their losing streak.

The tongue-in-cheek commentary of New York Porch Sports came hot on the heels after Shapiro left Barbie dolls ablaze and viewers puzzled during a 43-minute-long review of Greta Gerwig's film that took the internet by storm.

Standing toe-to-toe with formidable contenders like the Tampa Bay Rays, Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox, the Yankees know they have a challenging road ahead.

All eyes on New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone in wake of the team's sluggish performance

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaks with members of the media.

The New York Yankees' 2023 MLB season has undoubtedly been off to a sluggish start. As the team struggles to find its groove, the blame for its lackluster performance can be traced to various factors, with poor roster construction standing out as the primary adversary.

Despite having talented players like Aaron Judge, the Yankees' offense has been unable to produce consistent results. Judge's conspicuous absence from the team for the past month has left a palpable void.

Now, with Aaron Boone facing the challenging task of leading his team to secure enough wins ahead of the trade deadline, the pressure is on to fill the void left by their superstar hitter.

Despite the team's struggles, general manager Brian Cashman has remained supportive of Aaron Boone. Cashman considers Boone to be an excellent manager and does not place the blame solely on him for the team's recent downturn.

