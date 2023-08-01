Fact Check: Did a cat climb into the Yankees dugout during game vs Rays? Exploring the truth as tweets surface on the internet

The New York Yankees can't seem to catch a break at the moment after a black cat was seen making its way to the dugout at Yankee Stadium after the game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees succumbed to their third loss in four games after a disappointing defeat against the Rays on Monday.

Following the defeat, a black cat was seen having a field day at Yankee Stadium on Monday night.

The clip of the cat climbing into the Yankees dugout caught the eye of the fans on social media.

A section of the fanbase felt the appearance of the cat was connected to the franchises' underwhelming performance in the MLB this year.

New York Yankees' struggles continue despite Aaron Judge's return

The home crowd at Yankee Stadium witnessed another lackluster performance from their players in the series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

The home side suffered their second successive loss as they were defeated comprehensively in the rubber game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Despite the return of their talisman, Aaron Judge, New York is struggling offensively. However, Judge is not to blame for his team's struggles as the reigning AL MVP is doing his part on the field.

Judge has been issued six free passes in three games since his return but has been left stranded on all six occasions.

Monday night was no different as Anthony Volpe and the struggling Anthony Rizzo failed to return the favor to the star slugger.

“Teams are going to try to avoid him beating them, without question," manager Aaron Boone said after the Rays' loss. “But that creates opportunities, and that creates base runners, and that’s where other guys got to answer.”

Despite the lackluster performances of his teammates, Judge was adamant about improving his own performance rather than pointing fingers at other players for loss against the Rays.

“When I’m in the box, I gotta get on base," Judge said. "I got to drive guys in when they’re out there — that’s all I can focus on. If guys are hitting, or not hitting, that’s out of my control. I just got to keep doing my job, just like everybody else in this room. Hopefully that gets us going.”

The Yankees will be in action against the Rays in the second game of the series on Tuesday.