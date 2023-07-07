Fact Check: Did Chas McCormick try to knock the ball out of Ty France's glove? Astros cheating claims emerge again

Chas McCormick of the Houston Astros has been late to find his stride this season. After missing nearly a month of the season with back issues, the outfielder has struggled to regain his touch.

Additionally, reports that Astros manager Dusty Baker is not a fan of McCormick emerged on the heels of his return. In 48 games this season, the Pennsylvania native has hit .257/.337/.457 with 8 home runs and 27 RBIs, and has split his time equally between all three outfield positions.

The 2022 World Series champs, things have not come as easy for the Houston Astros as they did last season. Now with a record of 49-39, the club is in a battle for their division, and also find themselves in the thick of the AL Wild Card race.

During their date with the Seattle Mariners, a divisional rival, on June 6, Chas McCormick employed a strange play. In the ninth inning, with the Astros already behind 5-1, Chas McCormick hit a ground ball to shortstop JP Crawford. What transpired next could only be described as bizarre.

Mariner Muse @MarinerMuse What is Chas McCormick doing here??? What is Chas McCormick doing here??? https://t.co/TBVD0YNkH5

"What is Chas McCormick doing here???" - Mariner Muse

As the ball was scooped over to Mariners first baseman Ty France, McCormick was seen on video replays taking a swipe at France's glove. While the play did not impact McCormick's out, the play was blatantly illegal, and jeopardized France's safety.

Some have even brought up Alex Rodriguez, who pulled a similarly outrageous move against the Boston Red Sox during the 2004 ALCS.

Baseball In Pics @baseballinpix Alex Rodriguez slaps the ball out of Bronson Arroyo’s glove during the 2004 ALCS Alex Rodriguez slaps the ball out of Bronson Arroyo’s glove during the 2004 ALCS https://t.co/c5y7K4a18C

"Alex Rodriguez slaps the ball out of Bronson Arroyo’s glove during the 2004 ALCS" - Baseball in Pics

Many observers of the play think that it was an egregious and cheap move by McCormick. Additionally, many are citing the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. saying that the team is still employing dishonest and impure tactics on the field. The Mariners upset the Astros 5-1, and the two teams will meet again in Houston on Friday.

Chas McCormick move points to desparation from Astros

While the gap between the Astros and the first-placed Texas Rangers is a mere two games, Astros fans and players likely are not used to having to compete this hard at this point of the season.

Whether or not Chas McCormick's play was purposeful, an accident, or something done in jest is unclear. All we know is that if the Astros want to get back to the top, incidents like this are issues that need to be avoided at every cost.

