Fact check: Did Chris Sale refuse to throw a slider at Derek Jeter? Veteran pitcher's quirky reasoning, explored

In a recent episode of the Foul Territory podcast, former Chicago White Sox teammates AJ Pierzynski and Chris Sale reminisced about the hilarious moment involving the legendary Derek Jeter. The anecdote sheds light on the dynamics and humor that often unfold behind the scenes in the world of professional baseball.

The story unfolds during a game against the New York Yankees, with Derek Jeter stepping up to bat. Pierzynski revealed that the team’s manager suggested throwing a slider to Jeters, a strategy to disrupt the New York Yankees star player. However, Pierzynski was hesitant to convey this message to Sale, anticipating the pitcher’s reaction.

In the podcast interview, Pierzynski recalled approaching Sale during a meeting and informing him about the manager’s slider request. Sale’s response was emphatic, expressing his reluctance to throw a slider as the first pitch. According to Sale, he didn’t want to come off looking like a fearsome pitcher.

Chris Sale eventually agreed to pitch the slider as he faced being pulled from the game.

During the at-bat, Pierzynski humorously detailed how he signaled for a slider multiple times, only to be met with Sale shaking it off each time. Eventually, Sale threw a slider that ended up in the dirt for a ball.

Sale added another amusing twist to the tale, revealing that the manager had warned him before the game that if he didn’t throw the dlider, he would be pulled from the game. Faced with this ultimatum, Sale decided to throw the slider early in the game to get it out of the way, even if it meant sacrificing the element of surprise.

The lighthearted story provides a glimpse into the camaraderie and banter between teammates in the high-stakes world of MLB, showcasing the human side of these elite athletes.

