Fact Check: Did Domingo German slap his wife Marla Vega in 2019? Yankees' perfect game hero's legal history, examined

On June 28, Yankees starter Domingo German threw the first perfect game in over a decade against the Oakland Athletics. The 99-pitch clinic cast the right-hander, and his record, into the spotlight.

Born in the central Dominican city of San Pedro de Macoris, German made his MLB debut with the Yankees as a 24-year old in 2017, and was added to the rotation the following year.

In 2019, Domingo German began to gain notice for his abilities. He finished the season with an AL-best winning percentage on account of his 18-4 record, garnering a 4.03 ERA across 143 innings of work.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, in September 2019, his career took a dark turn. Following their attendance at a charity event hosted by then-New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, German allegedly became violent with his girlfriend.

"Domingo Germán has accepted an 81-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, MLB announced" - Jose de Jesus Ortiz

According to reports, his girlfriend was forced to lock herself in a room and call another player's wife, who arrived on the scene to find a highly intoxicated German. Following an MLB investigation, German was suspended for 81 games, the entirety of the 2020 season.

Upon his arrival back in the league in 2021, German resumed his role as a starter for the Yankees. He finished the season with a record of 4-5, with a 4.58 ERA. In 2022, he became a full-time member of the rotation, and posted a career-best ERA of 3.61.

Prior to his perfect game against the Oakland Athletics on June 28, Domingo German had posted two of his worst starts of the season. On June 22, he surrendered eight earned runs in just three innings against the Seattle Mariners, and seven in two innings in his start before that.

MLB @MLB 27 up. 27 down.



The 24th perfect game in AL/NL history belongs to Domingo Germán. 27 up. 27 down.The 24th perfect game in AL/NL history belongs to Domingo Germán. https://t.co/SyUJb0cKm6

"27 up. 27 down. The 24th perfect game in AL/NL history belongs to Domingo Germán." - MLB

Regardless of his past abuses, German will always be noted for becoming only the fourth Yankee and twenty-second player in modern MLB history to pitch a perfect game.

Domingo German's troubled past is unfortunately one of many

From Aroldis Chapman to Marcell Ozuna, the league has to, unfortunately, deal with these kinds of cases too often. While nobody will be able to take German's perfect game away from him, it is also important to remember past transgressions, and hold players like German accountable for their actions off the field.

Poll : 0 votes